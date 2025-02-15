Summary Trish Stratus was on SmackDown and confirmed she will be at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada.

Stratus may have teased a potential involvement during the PLE.

Stratus' night did not end well thanks to an attack from Nia Jax.

Trish Stratus is a WWE legend. It's always a great night when the Hall of Famer blesses WWE fans with some Stratusfaction. Stratus returned to a huge pop at the Women's Royal Rumble match when she entered at No. 25. Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer was not able to take advantage of her lucky number and was eliminated by Nia Jax. Stratus lasted over 13 minutes in the match.

After her retirement in 2006, Stratus returned for a brief full-time run in 2023. Since then, she has appeared sporadically in WWE. SmackDown fans in attendance at the Capitol One Arena were some of the lucky ones as the Hall of Famer graced them with her presence on Friday night.

Trish Stratus' Next WWE Appearance

The Hall of Famer was at SmackDown this week

Credit: WWE

SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett caught up with the seven-time WWE Women's Champion at ringside and asked her about the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Given that the PLE will be held at Stratus' hometown in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Barrett had to ask the WWE Hall of Famer the golden question: will she be at the Rogers Centre on March 1st? Stratus confirmed that she will be indeed at the PLE, but is still unsure where she would position herself during the evening.

"I will be at Elimination Chamber. I just have to decide if I'm gonna watching from a seat or a suite." - Trish Stratus

She did, however, get involved physically during the show when she came to the aid of Tiffany Stratton, who was receiving a post-match beatdown at the hands of Nia Jax and Candace LeRae. Stratton retained her title via disqualification. LeRae and Jax then later double-teamed her. As Jax threatened to land an Annihilator to the WWE Women's Champion, Stratus came in to make the save. However, Jax flattened the Hall of Famer with a running splash in the corner.

Trish Stratus Will Compete At Elimination Chamber

Stratus has volunteered to team up with Tiffany Stratton

Credit: WWE

Stratus' words earlier in the evening about where she would sit had some kind of tease to it. And that was exactly the case. After both she and Stratton were taken out by Jax, Stratus went up to the WWE Women's Champion and proposed that they get their modicum of revenge on Jax and LeRae at Elimination Chamber.

Though it hasn't been made official, this will be historic as this will be Stratus' first match back in Toronto since her retirement match against Lita in 2006. Her last appearance in her hometown was at Money In The Bank, the previous time the city hosted a PLE. Stratus did not participate physically in the ring. Instead, she had the honor of welcoming 16-time WWE Champion John Cena, who later announced his retirement tour that evening. On March 1st, however, her beloved hometown fans will finally get to witness the Hall of Famer perform again in the squared circle.

Though she initially retired from full-time competition in 2006, Stratus came back for a full-time run in 2023. During that brief stint, she had a memorable feud with Becky Lynch. Despite being away from the ring for nearly two decades, the former women's champion showed that she still had it.