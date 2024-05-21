Highlights Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs did not report to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offseason activities.

The Bucs needed to get contracts done for a number of other stars before turning their attention to Wirfs.

Wirfs has been one of the best linemen in the league and will likely get his desired deal from Tampa at some point down the road.

Every offseason, there are players who engage in different negotiating tactics in their quest for a new contract. This year, a number of the NFL's biggest stars, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Courtland Sutton -- and even a kicker! -- have embraced the practice of not attending practice to get the deals they crave. This morning, one of the league's best offensive linemen joined the fray.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, three-time Pro-Bowl tackle Tristan Wirfs did not report to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offseason activities this morning, and has no intention of doing so any time soon. Fowler added the Bucs and Wirfs have not made progress on a long-term pact, leading the fifth-year pro to sit out and avoid potential injury.

Wirfs has been dominant since entering the league as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has earned two All-Pro nods on top of his Pro-Bowl appearances and graded as one of Pro Football Focus' top-10 offensive tackles in each of his four professional seasons.

The Buccaneers Have Opened The Checkbook This Year

Wirfs' payday is seemingly coming down the line

Leading into free agency, many projected Tampa Bay to field a drastically different team next season. Nobody anticipated Mike Evans, Antoine Winfield Jr., Baker Mayfield and Lavonte David would all be back for the 2024 campaign. Yet, general manager Jason Licht managed to retain all four core pieces by convincing owner Joel Glazer and family to pony up the necessary funds.

Tampa Paid: Bucs' Big Four Contracts Player Length (Yrs.) Total Value Guarantees At Signing Baker Mayfield 3 $100,000,000 $40,000,000 Antoine Winfield Jr. 4 $84,100,000 $45,000,000 Mike Evans 2 $41,000,000 $29,000,000 Lavonte David 1 $8,500,000 $8,500,000 Total $233,600,000 $122,500,000

Spotrac currently projects the Bucs to have approximately $48.6 million in 2025 cap space, so they have the ability to extend Wirfs without needing to jump through any hoops. The only other big names Tampa doesn't have locked in beyond this year are wide receiver Chris Godwin and 2021 first-rounder Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, whose fifth-year option they declined in early May.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Wirfs spent his first three seasons at right tackle before flipping to left tackle in 2023. The transition gave him extreme anxiety and put him in a "rough spot mentally". Despite the worry, Wirfs excelled and finished higher in PFF's tackle rankings (5th) than he had across his tenure on the right side (9th, 6th, 7th).

Wirfs is the youngest of any Buccaneers superstar and one of the best offensive tackles in football. It's likely he wants to rival or surpass the recent per-year average earned by PFF's top OT, Penei Sewell ($28 million), while the Bucs are offering something in the range of PFF's third-best OT, Jordan Mailata ($22 million).

Tampa is able to franchise tag him twice beyond 2024 if they so choose, meaning he isn't going anywhere for the foreseeable future. Now that they finally have their other stars taken care of, they can prioritize getting Wirfs the extension he deserves. It may take some time, like Winfield Jr.'s record-setting deal did, but barring something surprising and unforeseen, he'll be swimming in dough before he knows it.

