Newcastle United produced a dismal performance at Fulham on the weekend, with journalist Ian Ladyman claiming that 'trouble is coming' for the Magpies, and that he believes that this 'ends badly for Eddie Howe'.

Goals from Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson saw off a poor Newcastle side, in a display dubbed as 'awful' by club legend Alan Shearer. While the result means Howe's side still sit sixth, the manner of their performances will be concerning, with the underlying metrics suggesting the Tynesiders have been over-performing thus far.

Reports emerged last week that not all is right behind the scenes at Newcastle, and suggestions that Howe is 'not the right manager for the long-term' have begun to circulate. Defeat at Fulham has only exacerbated the negative feeling around the club, with Ladyman providing an insight into this growing animosity.

Ladyman: 'Trouble is Coming'

There were 'worrying signs at the weekend'

Wins over Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves meant the Premier League table made for pretty reading for Newcastle prior to Saturday's encounter at Craven Cottage, but positivity amongst the Geordie Faithful was brutally deflated after a dire outing in West London. Going into the interval 2-0 down, Harvey Barnes' second half goal gave the Magpies hope, and continued the winger's encouraging start to the season, but Bruno Guimaraes' woeful error allowed Nelson to put the game beyond the away side.

Speaking on the It's All Kicking Off podcast, Daily Mail journalist Ladyman spoke on the increasingly negative atmosphere developing around St. James' Park:

"Reading the room, reading the writing on the wall, whatever it is you want to read. I do think that trouble is coming down the line for Newcastle. I do think this only ends one way. I think it ends badly for Eddie Howe. [There were' some worrying signs at the weekend. Craig [Hope] mentioned in his piece for Mail Sports, for Mail online, Bruno Guimaraes was made captain instead of Kieran Trippier. "Bruno did not set a great example at the weekend. Anthony Gordon is not setting a great example. They had a bad game. We've spoken before about whether issues off the field, boardroom issues, tensions with the manager, can infect a dressing room. Let's just see."

With the supposed tensions flaring up off the pitch, Howe's management on the pitch is likely to be impacted. The English manager faces a tricky fixture next week in a game where he needs a result, hosting champions Manchester City.

Howe's Newcastle Statistics Matches Managed 131 Wins 66 Draws 28 Losses 37 Win Percentage 50.4%

Guimaraes 'Must Be Dropped'

The midfielder was poor against Fulham

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of Saturday's defeat was the performance of talisman and now captain Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian gifted Marco Silva's side their third goal in the dying embers of the game, a mistake that capped off a disastrous display.

The 'terrible' performance from the talented midfielder has sparked calls for Howe to drop him ahead of the game against City. Losing possession 15 times and managing no key passes, it's easy to see why the former Bournemouth coach may look to make a change in the middle of the park next week, with the likes of Sandro Tonali and Sean Longstaff waiting patiently in the wings.

All statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 23/09/2024