Troy Deeney has caused a stir after the former Watford talisman said he believes Raheem Sterling is better than any player Manchester United currently have in their squad. The former Premier League striker offered his thoughts amid speculation that a swap deal between Chelsea and Man United will be completed ahead of Friday's deadline.

Jadon Sancho has been tipped to leave Man Utd exit due to his fractured relationship with Erik ten Hag, but Sterling going the other way would be a surprising development in a long and winding transfer saga, with Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca viewing the 29-year-old - who earns an astonishing £325,000-per-week - as surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Despite this, it's a deal that makes sense in the eyes of Deeney, who expressed his eyebrow-raising thoughts on the calibre of the Red Devils' wingers and how the former Liverpool and Manchester City star would have a positive impact on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.

What Troy Deeney Said

He believes Sterling offers leadership in abundance

Speaking to Sky Sports after being asked if Sterling would be a good move for United, Deeney said: “He’s better than anything they’ve got there, so yeah.” He continued:

“At the moment he’s delivering more than what Marcus [Rashford] is doing. He probably gives more of a leadership role to the likes of [Alejandro] Garnacho and Amad [Diallo] who scored on the weekend. “So those guys will look at Raheem, see that he’s won it at [Manchester] City, see what he’s done at Liverpool, see what he’s done at the international stage and think ‘right I can learn from that’.”

Reaction to Deeney's thoughts has been mostly negative, with many Man United fans failing to see eye-to-eye with the former Premier League striker. "What an idiot opinion," one fan commented, while another read: "This is why his stint in management didn’t last."

A third fan replied: "Deeney is delusional, Sterling has become rubbish." Meanwhile, a fourth said: "Sterling is a decent player, but anyone saying that he's better 'than anything Manchester United have got' isn't watching or following United games. United have some good players, who are by far better than Sterling at the moment & also consistent. That's a fact."

Meanwhile, some Chelsea fans have cheekily agreed that Deeney has made a great point and that Man Utd should definitely sign the England international. Make of that what you will.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raheem Sterling has scored four goals and provided eight assists in the Premier League while at Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford's Dismal Form

He's a shadow of his 2022/23 self

If Ten Hag has one wish this season - apart from staying clear of widespread injuries to his squad - it must be the return to form of a player who has more to prove than any other Man United star. Although his adoring fans have been quick to slam Deeney's comparisons to Sterling, Marcus Rashford hasn't been himself for over 18 months now.

Once an Old Trafford darling, the Englishman is currently teetering on the edge of a cliff, and should he fall below last season's loose standards - which saw him register just seven goals and two assists as his club recorded their worst Premier League finish - then the club's new, short-tempered hierarchy will surely be ready to bid farewell to the 26-year-old.

After scoring 17 times in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season and 34 in total for club and country, Rashford was in the best form of his life. But recent performances have led him to lose his national team status, and the 2024/25 campaign looks a lot like last-chance saloon.