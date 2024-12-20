Troy Deeney believes Manchester United must "cut ties" with Antony and "get him out of the club" following another disappointing performance in the Red Devils' Carabao Cup quarter-final loss to Tottenham. The former Watford striker has made a name for himself in recent weeks as an outspoken pundit, and this week was no different.

In just his second start under Ruben Amorim, the Brazilian winger once again appeared far out of his comfort zone and was substituted for Amad Diallo after just 55 minutes, with Tottenham leading 3-0 in north London. The decision to hook him off seemed to create a spark, as Joshua Zirkzee and the oncoming Diallo both scored to breathe life into a comeback.

Son Heung-min quickly dashed any fleeting hopes with a goal directly from a corner, which a rules expert later explained was valid. Jonny Evans' goal in the 94th minute came too late to do more than offer a consolation. The 4-3 defeat highlighted that Amorim still has much work to do before settling on a squad he's satisfied with. And Deeney, who played 165 Premier League games, believes he knows which player should be the first to be shown the door.

Troy Deeney Urges Man United To Sell Antony

Former striker can't see a way back for the former Ajax wonderkid

While analysing United’s largely-disastrous performance from the CBS Sports studio, Deeney couldn’t overlook Antony’s display, noting that United's players "suddenly 'started running'" once the Brazilian was substituted. "As soon as Manchester United took Antony off, everybody else started running," he said.

"They’ve got to cut ties with him. I don’t want to make him the scapegoat but, honestly, watching him is so frustrating. This is your big moment. He doesn’t run, he doesn’t sprint, he doesn't offer any value - just get him out. If you’re getting rid of Marcus Rashford, whoever is taking him, we’ll pay you to take him [Antony] as well. Get him out the club."

Amorim's bold decision to include Antony in the starting lineup was clearly a display of faith. But it's fair to say the 24-year-old blew his chance to impress. Rather than lighting up north London, the former Ajax man may have extinguished any chance he has of saving his career in the north west.

While there were the odd bright moments where he managed to pick out captain Bruno Fernandes, who constantly found himself in acres of space on the opposite flank, Antony was largely ineffective when he did not have room to manoeuvre during a counter-attack. To the point where he was almost just a body to make up the numbers.

During his time on the pitch, Antony managed just one shot on goal (a tame effort that was easily blocked) and attempted four dribbles, all of which were unsuccessful. He completed just 13 passes from 15 attempts and won only four of his 14 duels, both aerially and on the ground. He also had fewer touches than goalkeeper Altay Bayindir (38 to 33).

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/12/2024.