Troy Deeney has questioned the attitude of Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah after noticing the Egyptian's actions straight after the full-time whistle of the Reds' 2-0 win at Brentford on Saturday. The former Premier League striker claimed: "He doesn't look interested," when reviewing the game for talkSPORT.

Salah didn't register a goal or assist for the third game running after blanking against Nottingham Forest in the league and Tottenham in the EFL Cup. However, the 32-year-old has been at the forefront of Arne Slot's impressive start at Anfield with 38 goal contributions to his name in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has the most goals (18) and assists (13) of any player in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

He wasn't the hero at the G-tech Community Stadium, though, as Darwin Nunez came off the bench to crash in two vital goals to secure all three points for the visitors. Deeney wasn't impressed with what he saw Salah do as the rest of the team celebrated in front of the travelling supporters after the match.

Deeney Claims Salah's Actions Say 'a Lot'

The Egyptian had a poor day at the office

Speaking about the game live on talkSPORT, the ex-Watford hero pointed out that Salah was the first one down the tunnel at full-time. He stated: "Notably, Salah is the first one off the pitch," before going on to claim: "Something's up with that fella today. Whether it's something with Saudi, whether there's a move, but he's not been at the races today."

Deeney believes it's telling that the Egypt international exited the pitch before his colleagues: "Him going down the tunnel first, even though 95 percent of the team is over there celebrating, says a lot to me."

"It wasn't like he was five steps ahead of the others. The whole team was celebrating in the corner and he was 70 metres away. "It was like, 'Job done, I'm out of here'. There might be something else going on and I'm overreacting. But that said a lot to me."

Not only was he critical of the Liverpool star's attitude after the win, but the striker-turned-pundit also believes he should have been withdrawn during the game after having an off-day: "He's standing on the touchline and if he sprints inside, he's one-on-one every time. But he doesn't look like he wants to. I'd be really disappointed if I was a Liverpool fan.

"If it was anyone else, he'd have been taken off. Gakpo was poor today but did a lot more than Salah. Diaz came off and did a lot more than Salah. He's living off, 'He may get you that goal.'"

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-01-25.