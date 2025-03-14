Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has named the two English stars he believes were more deserving of a call-up to Thomas Tuchel's first Three Lions squad than the returning Marcus Rashford. The Aston Villa loanee is set to return to international duty for the first time since 2024 after making a bright start to life at Villa Park following his temporary exit from Manchester United.

Tuchel claimed that he "had the strong feeling that we should nominate him," though the decision has proven to be controversial, given that the winger's form over the last 18 months has been below par. Deeney has now given two other alternatives he believes were robbed of a place in the squad in order to include Rashford.

Deeney Names Nottingham Forest and Other Villa Star Deserving of Call-Up

The striker also explained why Tuchel may have opted for Rashford

Speaking to talkSPORT, Deeney claimed that Nottingham Forest talisman Morgan Gibbs-White and Rashford's Villa teammate Jacob Ramsey were far more deserving of an opportunity in Tuchel's squad than the 27-year-old. The pair have been in incredible form and were some of the harshest omissions from Friday's announcement.

While stating the case for the two attacking midfielders, Deeney also offered some sort of explanation as to why Rashford, who is still yet to find the net for his new club, may have gotten the nod.

"Obviously he’s trying to get back up to speed and it’s hard mid-season when you’re trying to catch up and everyone is in full flow," Deeney said on Rashford's loan spell. "There’s not a deep pool of number nines. Potentially that’s why Marcus has gone in there to be the second or third no.9."

"I’m not (having that), to be honest with you. I want to make this very clear; this is not about Marcus Rashford. It’s not about him. It’s about the other guys who have been working week in, week out and putting in stellar performances and then being overlooked because of the name of Marcus Rashford. "Players like Morgan Gibbs-White or even Jacob Ramsey at Aston Villa, he’s been excellent.

Rashford's 2024/25 stats compared to Gibbs-White and Ramsey Stat Rashford Gibbs-White Ramsey Games 33 26 34 Minutes 1961 2044 1706 Goals 7 5 3 Assists 7 6 5 Minutes per G&A 140.07 185.82 213.25

In terms of international experience, neither Gibbs-White or Ramey come close to Rashford, who has managed 60 caps compared to the duo's two combined. However, while the general consensus is that Gibbs-White and Ramsey have been in better form, the numbers show that actually it is the 2024 FA Cup winner who has been more efficient in their production.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford's last England goal came back in 2023 in a 3-1 win over Italy.

Had Ramsey been included, he would've been a third player in line to make their senior international bow, with Dan Burn and Myles Lewis-Skelly earning their first call-ups.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 14/03/2025.