Marcus Rashford has had a very slow start to this season, and has not been at his best for over a year now. The Man United forward has found the net just four times so far this campaign, and despite a slight upturn in form under new manager Ruben Amorim, the England international has come under a lot of criticism.

With reports emerging that Man United will be looking to sell their academy graduate, everything seems to be going against the forward at the moment. A player who clearly cares a lot about his club, but has been accused of having attitude issues, it appears United have grown tired of him and are prepared to cash in. Now, Rashford has recently come under fire from Troy Deeney, who had some choice words for the England man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During the 2022/23 season, Marcus Rashford scored 17 Premier League goals in 35 appearances. Since then, he has scored just 11 in 48.

Troy Deeney Questions Rashford's Desire

Former Premier League striker gave frank criticism of United forward

Writing for the Sun, Deeney said: "I have to ask him: 'Do you even want to do this? Do you want to play football?' I don't see a scenario in the next few months, or years, where he flips it on his head and all of a sudden comes good.

"Rashford looks like he is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. Everything is always everybody else's fault and his application stinks."

The Watford legend then echoed the frustrations of Man United fans and the club's hierarchy who think Rashford could do a lot more: "We saw it on Thursday night, subbed off against Viktoria Plzen and already United boss Ruben Amorim looks fed up with him.

"Look, I've been there. It's not nice when that is happening. As a striker you want to be left on to build some momentum, but I was at the Emirates when he came on against Arsenal last week. He was a disgrace. "Amorim summed it up best when he joined, telling Rashford he will get full support but it is up to him as a player, a person."

Evidently a talented player, Rashford has always been a player under the spotlight whether things are going right or wrong. 27 years old now, it is crunch time for his career, and his future may lie away from Old Trafford.