Pundit Troy Deeney named Wayne Rooney the ‘most disrespected player in the history of English football'. The former Watford striker claimed that the Manchester United icon could do it all during his playing days.

Although Rooney will go down as one of England's greatest footballers, there is an argument to suggest he was undervalued at times. Struggles at the end of his career, which saw him finish with spells at D.C. United and Derby County, perhaps took some of the gloss of an otherwise stunning career.

He also was criticised at times for his displays with the Three Lions, famously taking out his anger at unhappy fans during the 2010 World Cup, saying: "Nice to see your own fans booing you, you football 'supporters'."

Troy Deeney Claims Wayne Rooney Was "Disrespected"

Ravel Morrison agreed

Speaking on The Stomping Ground in late 2024, Deeney asserted his point. He claimed:

"Wayne Rooney might be the most disrespected footballer in English history. People don’t know how f*****g good Wayne Rooney was, and still is."

Ex-Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison was also on the podcast. He felt the same way, explaining: "I think he [Rooney] is the best player ever to come out of England, by far, by far."

Deeney agreed and added: "I don’t disagree with that. There’s nothing that man couldn’t do. You know how people talk about Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham now… Wayne could do it all.

"He scored goals, he was stronger than most players, he was rapid, he would tackle. At 18 he was going at Lilian Thuram [at Euro 2004]!"

With 253 goals in 559 appearances, Rooney is Man United's all-time top goalscorer. On top of that, he won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the Europa League and the FA Cup. He was also England's record scorer (with 53) but has since been surpassed by Harry Kane.

Related Manchester United's 25 Greatest Players Ever (Ranked) Manchester United's 25 greatest players ever have been ranked, featuring Sir Bobby Charlton, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, George Best & Roy Keane.

Undeniably he was a brilliant player, so it's interesting for Deeney to claim he was 'disrespected'. In fairness, however, even Rooney has accepted that the end of his Man Utd career was 'embarrassing'. He told ESPN:

"There are times when you doubt yourself as a player, and think: 'Am I good enough?' The time Jose Mourinho left me out of the Manchester United team ... there are moments when you do doubt yourself. I believe I was good enough to get back in the team, but I never really got that opportunity.

"I came on for one minute in the Europa League final, I was about to come on against Southampton in the League Cup final, and in those moments it was embarrassing."

Since hanging up his boots in 2021, Rooney has gone into management. Sadly that has probably negatively impacted his standing in English football, as he has had underwhelming spells in charge of Derby, D.C. United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.

Perhaps this, coupled with his faltering final years as a footballer, has diminished his reputation as a true modern great – hence why Deeney feels he is 'disrespected'.