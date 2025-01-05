Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has faced his fair share of tough defenders in his time, but there was one in particular who stood out above the rest for the Englishman. Deeney played his entire top-flight career with Watford, scoring 47 goals in 165 appearances. He was a physical attacker, making defenders' lives just as difficult as they made his.

In 2018, when Deeney and Watford were still playing in the Premier League, the player revealed to BBC Radio 5 Live’s The Monday Night Club (via Daily Mail) the one centre-back he ‘hated’ to face. It was ahead of another meeting between the pair later that season, and fans will not be surprised to hear the name Deeney, and many others, feared.

Virgil Van Dijk Gave Deeney Nightmares

The Liverpool star is among the very best

Of course, the player Deeney hates to face the most is Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk. This is the answer that most attackers probably have to the question, and it is a testament to the impact that the Dutchman has had ever since he arrived in England, first with Southampton in 2015.

Deeney made these remarks in November 2018, less than a year after Van Dijk made the £75m switch from Southampton to Merseyside. Van Dijk has established himself as one of the greatest in the competition’s history in the seven years since, but it was clear he was destined for history once he made Anfield his home. His intelligence and physical attributes make him a cut above the rest, and Deeney shared just how difficult it is to come up against him.

‘I’ve said it many times, I hate him. He’s too big, too strong, too quick, too good on the ball, loves fighting, a good head of hair.’

The first time Deeney faced Van Dijk in a Liverpool shirt saw Watford fall to a 5-0 defeat – no wonder his memories are not particularly fond. None of the following three meetings yielded any better results, as the Hornets were outscored 10-0, including a brace from the defender in another 5-0 win. However, Deeney finally got one over on his opponent in a win at Vicarage Road, as he scored the third in a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Van Dijk Still Looking to Add to Trophy Cabinet

Liverpool are Premier League title favourites

Van Dijk is heading into the final six months of his contract at Liverpool, and he is certainly a player the club do not want to allow to leave, let alone for free. For now, however, all focus is on the challenge ahead and leading Liverpool to a second-ever Premier League title win. It will add to an already fruitful trophy cabinet which includes a Champions League.

The Reds are currently top of the league to start the new year and much of their success is down to the leadership and stability Van Dijk provides at the back. This has proved crucial in what many saw as a year of transition for Liverpool, given the arrival of new manager Arne Slot, who took over from Jurgen Klopp last summer. No team has conceded fewer than their 17 goals this season, and it has provided a fantastic foundation for a league-best attack headlined by Mohamed Salah.

While Van Dijk’s future is less than clear, his legacy as a Liverpool and Premier League legend is unquestionable.

Virgil van Dijk Premier League stats Appearances 282 Goals 23 Assists 8 Clean Sheets 110 Trophies 1

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 05/01/2025.