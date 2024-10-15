Key Takeaways Troy Deeney has named his five most intimidating football stadiums in England's top four divisions.

The former Watford man had a great record against Aston Villa, but names Villa Park in his top five.

West Ham's London Stadium and Millwall's The Den are also included.

Former Watford captain Troy Deeney has named Aston Villa's home ground, Villa Park, as one of five most intimidating football stadiums in England. The ex-Hornet played 628 games in a career that saw him feature in all four professional leagues of the English pyramid, giving him a unique perspective on the different atmospheres from the Premier League, all the way down to League 2.

As well as scoring goals, Deeney was well known for riling up opposition supporters, with his infamous comments about Arsenal famously landing him in hot water on one occasion. However, speaking to talkSPORT, the 36-year-old has revealed the most volatile arenas he had the pleasure, or perhaps displeasure, of playing in.

5 Villa Park

Aston Villa

Kicking off the list, the former Forest Green Rovers boss named Villa Park as one of the more unnerving places to play football, albeit at the bottom of his top five. Deeney grew up as a boyhood Birmingham City fan, making him an instant target for the Aston Villa faithful. However, any stick he may have received from the stands clearly did not faze him, as he scored in each of his two visits to the stadium and netted six times overall against the opposition.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Deeney's goals-to-games ratio against Aston Villa is the best of his career (alongside Fulham).

Deeney's emotional attachment to Villa's closest rivals created an 'us vs them' mentality for the striker due to the pressure he placed on himself to perform against the Villains. On the Villa fans, Deeney said:

"They clearly love me. They must be homeless with the amount of coins that they threw at me!"

4 Carrow Road

Norwich City

A surprising entry at number four is Norwich City's Carrow Road, but the 36-year-old admitted that this was less due to the overall atmosphere and more about one fan who tried to get in his head. Although Deeney got the best of the exchange, it certainly left an impression:

"They’re quite nice at Carrow Road, but there was this one guy. I was warming up and this guy decided he wanted a bit of beef so he came flying down the stairs, foaming at the mouth, effing and jeffing and I said, ‘give us a kiss, beautiful’ and his head was rattled. "I said, ‘come on, clearly you love me. Give me a kiss’ and it made everyone around him laugh and he walked back to his seat in shame."

3 London Stadium

West Ham United

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given that they had the most fan arrests of any club in the last three seasons, West Ham's London Stadium found itself in the top three. While Deeney admits that the distance between players and fans is safer than it was at Upton Park, he still relished the atmosphere created by the West Ham faithful:

"I enjoyed it – they’re my kind of people. They’re honest, they’re raw, they’re harsh but win, lose or draw, as long as you are respectful they will give you the respect back. The fan base is amazing. In my opinion it’s just a shame that they moved away from Upton Park because it was intimidating and on top of you and just felt proper."

2 The Den

Millwall

A notoriously rowdy place to play, Millwall's infamous cauldron, The Den, narrowly misses out on top spot. While it often gets a bad rap, Deeney is a massive fan of the stadium and the energy that the Millwall supporters bring to proceedings:

"I like going to places where you know what you’re walking into and as a kid I went to Millwall vs Blues and we got locked in – I think it was a play-off game – we got locked in because they were trying to make us miss the train. "I played a game with Watford where we beat them 5-0 and one of their fans ran on the pitch and tried to punch our right back in the face – so it was quite intimidating, but I just laugh and find it funny. It’s good fun."

1 St Andrews

Birmingham City

St Andrews' position in top spot is less to do with a fiery fanbase than it is to do with the pressure the boyhood fan felt to perform in front of his friends and family every time he stepped out onto the pitch.

The former striker explained that when he joined Birmingham late in his career, he would get abuse from even those closest to him if he didn't perform up to standards: