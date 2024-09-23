Troy Deeney has named Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes in his Premier League team of the week, praising the centre-back for his performance against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners were left heartbroken as John Stones swept home a 98th minute equaliser to deny Mikel Arteta's team their first victory away at City since 2015. This came after a frantic first 45 minutes, in which Erling Haaland gave the home side the lead, and then goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel turned the scoreline around, before Leandro Trossard was sent off on the stroke of half-time.

The result leaves Arsenal just two points behind league leaders City, with both sides remaining unbeaten having played five games. Gabriel, who scored in a huge encounter for the second week running, produced a dominant display at the back for the North Londoners, earning plaudits from Deeney.

Deeney Praises Gabriel

The defender has a knack for scoring goals

Arriving at the Emirates from Lille in September 2020 for £27 million, Gabriel has gone on to establish himself as one of the most dependable defenders in the English top flight, whilst also developing a reputation as a serial threat from set-pieces. The Brazilian has scored 17 goals in 173 appearances for Arsenal, with his 16 league goals more than any other defender in the Premier League since joining the division.

His prowess from dead-ball situations has already been on show this campaign, rising highest to head home the winner last week against Tottenham, and putting Arsenal ahead at the Etihad in similar fashion, converting from a Bukayo Saka delivery. This goalscoring threat has garnered praise from ex-Watford striker and now pundit Deeney, who named the 26-year-old in his team of the week:

'Gabriel is getting a lot of attention and rightly so. He's got this aura now when it comes to set-pieces. Every team he faces must think he's going to score. You saw Manchester City put two on him and couldn't stop him. Defensively he was at his best, Arsenal just couldn't get over the line.'

In a backs-against-the-wall second half for the Gunners, £100,000-a-week star Gabriel stood up. He managed three blocks, five clearances, one last man tackle and won two aerial duels as Arsenal almost managed to hold the Champions to a draw, despite playing 45 minutes with ten men.

Gabriel's Statistics vs Manchester City Minutes Played 90 Goals 1 Expected Goals 0.49 Accurate Passes 17/21 (81%) Shots 2 Tackles Won 2/2 (100%) Blocks 3 Clearances 5 Last Man Tackle 1

Bernardo Silva Takes Dig at Arsenal

The Portuguese was critical of Arteta's team's approach

While Arsenal were ultimately seconds from claiming a monumental win in Manchester, City midfielder Bernardo Silva took a dig at the North London outfit whilst talking about Pep Guardiola's side's relationship with Liverpool. The Portugal international claimed the rivalry with the Merseysiders is greater due to the Reds' success in attaining silverware in recent seasons.

He also stated that Liverpool 'try to win' the match-ups against the Citizens, a clear jab at Arsenal's defensive approach in the second half.

City travel to the north-east to face Newcastle United next week at St. James' Park, while Arsenal host Leicester City, as the title race begins to hot up at this early stage.

All Statistics via FotMob - correct as of 23/09/2024