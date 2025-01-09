Pundit Troy Deeney has revealed what a Premier League referee texted him about the Lucas Bergvall incident during Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool. The Swedish midfielder scored the only goal of the Carabao Cup semi-final but was lucky not to have been sent off.

Having already been booked, Bergvall slid in and fouled Kostas Tsimikas. Not only was he incredibly fortunate not to be handed a second yellow card, but the Spurs man then scored the match-winning goal just moments later.

This has sparked much controversy and pundit Deeney was quick to look for expert advice on the matter. The former Premier League footballer told CBS Sport that his referee source felt it was a correct decision not to come back to give Bergvall a second yellow:

“I just texted a referee friend of mine who works in the Premier League and he said exactly what Ange [Postecoglou] said word for word. Apparently now, if that tackle happens, the referee can play it on and it only goes back to being a yellow card if he deems it to be a reckless foul. “Not a late tackle like we’ve just seen, but a reckless, dangerous tackle. Then they can go back and yellow card him.”

Related Tottenham Mascot's Cheeky 14-Word Request to Virgil van Dijk Tottenham mascot goes viral for cheeky comment to Virgil van Dijk before Liverpool clash, and hopefully none of the Spurs players overheard.

Unsurprisingly, Postecoglou did try and justify the decision that went his team's way. He told media after the game: "The rule is, and we've been told for quite a while now, that if advantage gets played, as long as it's not a cynical tackle, it's not a yellow card."

However, VAR expert Dale Johnson was quick to dismiss these claims, affirming that a second yellow should have been handed out. On social media, the ESPN journalist explained:

"It wasn't an attempt to stop a promising attack, which wouldn't result in a caution if the move plays out. It was a reckless tackle, and should have been a booking regardless of the attack."

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was not happy with the decision, calling it a "quite obvious" red card. The good fortune evidently went to Spurs on the day, though, and they will now travel to Anfield on 6 February for the second leg as they look to book their spot in the League Cup final.