Summary Troy Deeney lists the most 'lively' rivalries in British football.

North London derby ranks low in the top five as Deeney claims it's become about 'followers.'

Manchester United vs Liverpool and Rangers vs Celtic also feature.

Football and rivalry are two things that just go hand in hand. That is something that will be the case for the rest of time. Whether it is purely on a sporting and competitive basis or due to the proximity between two sets of teams, the love for one club and the disdain for others is something that makes the sport all the easier to become invested in.

However, there are still some rivalries that have even more of an edge to them than others, and one man who knows a thing or two about being the pantomime villain in such atmospheres is former Watford striker Troy Deeney. Now, the ex-Forest Green Rovers boss has listed what he believes to be the five 'liveliest' rivalries in all of Britain, with the North London derby featuring relatively low on his ranking.

5 Millwall vs West Ham

The 'Dockers Derby' has seen many incidents over the years

Two teams with feisty fanbases. What could possibly go wrong? The 'Dockers Derby' between West Ham and Millwall has led to some fiery encounters, both on and off the pitch, in its time, which is hardly a surprise considering the supporters of the two teams rank among the highest for matchday arrests. Speaking on the clash, Deeney said:

"You don’t get it as often and I’ve played against both teams. When their mob decide to go against you, it’s a bit ropey. You have to stand strong. I’ve done West Ham away with Blues (Birmingham) fans before and I've gone to a West Ham vs Millwall match with my Dad when I was a kid. "That was probably the most scared I’ve ever been. It’s a massive rivalry but you don’t see it enough."

4 Arsenal vs Tottenham

The North London derby lacks the same intensity it once had according to Deeney

The most anticipated fixture in North London is only good enough for fourth on Deeney's list, though that might have changed had he played in one, as the former striker had potential moves to both teams fall through.

As for why it doesn't rank closer to number one, the 36-year-old claimed: "I don’t think it’s one that has trouble behind it where [fans are fighting]. I think it’s now more like who’s got the most followers. It’s like a TikTok thing."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal and Tottenham have played each other 66 times in the Premier League alone, with the Gunners winning 27 of the clashes.

3 Liverpool vs Manchester United

When you put the two most successful teams in English football history on the same pitch together, there are bound to be fireworks. When you then add in the factor of the animosity each set of fans has towards one another, it’s only bound to cause more unrest.

There have been times when things have definitely gotten out of hand when these two teams meet, with tragic chanting in particular once becoming very prevalent. Aside from those moments, which are often in the minority, the passion with which this game is contested has led to some classics down the years, the most recent of those seeing Amad Diallo score a 120th-minute winner in the 2023/24 FA Cup to end Jurgen Klopp's chances of winning the quadruple in his final season at Liverpool.

2 Birmingham City vs Aston Villa

Deeney grew up a Birmingham fan and knows all about this derby

Given that Deeney is a boyhood Birmingham fan and played for the club, it is no surprise that this fixture makes its way onto his list. It is warranted too, as one of the last times the two sides met, a fan ran onto the pitch to punch Jack Grealish in the back of the head.

While the two teams now find themselves in very contrasting fortunes (City in League One and Aston Villa riding high in the Champions League), the former Birmingham frontman explained what the atmosphere for this game is like.

"We haven’t seen that for a while, but obviously I’ve been at those and I know what that does in and around the city," Deeney told talkSPORT. "In the build-up to one of those derbies, it’s all anyone cares about.

"There’s a divide in the city, everyone comes out for it. You know what it’s going to be like, and it’s a lively weekend."

1 Rangers vs Celtic

"I think it’s the biggest and the best in the UK," Deeney proclaimed when discussing the Old Firm derby. Regardless of who is at home, the atmosphere is guaranteed to be electric whenever Scotland's biggest clubs and rivals come face to face.

It is a game that Deeney is desperate to experience in person, admitting: "Going to a Rangers vs Celtic game is on my bucket list and I'd like to get it done this year.

"At the moment, there’s like no away fans allowed, but I’d like them to let them in again because that’s the spectacle of why we watch it. At the minute, it’s a little bit unfair, just one whole coliseum of one side of fans."

The fact that away fans are outlawed from this fixture tells you all you need to know about its intensity, but it remains one of the most must-see footballing experiences in the world.

