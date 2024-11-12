Troy Deeney has ripped into Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho after the Argentine refused to celebrate his goal against Leicester City at the weekend. The 20-year-old netted the third goal in a 3-0 victory against the Foxes but surprised many by looking incredibly sombre after hitting the target.

United captain Bruno Fernandes revealed after the game that his teammate felt 'he has lost faith from some fans', and this was the reasoning behind the non-celebration. However, Deeney wasn't ready to accept this as an excuse, which he went on to explain on talkSPORT.

Troy Deeney's Garnacho Rant

The striker-turned-pundit gave his thoughts on the Red Devils' winger's actions following his goal. Deeney had two scathing points to make, as he stated: "I said it last night on Match of the Day, and I'll repeat it. It goes twofold." The former Watford ace went on to explain:

"One, it says what players are like nowadays, where their skin is so thin that one gentleman can say what he wants to say and everyone sulks. "And secondly, if he's getting affected by that, I would say to him, just as an older pro: '[I] don't think this football game is for you, big man'."

Garnacho was brought on as a substitute and found the net just days after a confrontation with a Man United supporter outside Old Trafford during the week. Deeney showed little sympathy, claiming that players at the top level should expect criticism to come their way:

"Because you play for the biggest club in world football. If you play poorly, you're going to get people to get on your case. "If you play really well, you're still going to get people to get on your case. You play for Man United."

It will be a crucial time in the young attacker's career with Ruben Amorim set to be in charge for the next match. Deeney made the big claim that it's now make or break for the young star in Manchester: "This will be the making or breaking of him, because if he can't handle that from one gentleman with an iPhone in his face, then I don't think this is the game for him, unfortunately."