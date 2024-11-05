Troy Deeney says Southampton are ‘causing a lot of problems for themselves’ with their ‘naive’ approach after Russell Martin’s men secured their first win of the new Premier League season at the weekend.

Adam Armstrong’s late goal gave the Saints their first taste of victory since returning to the division, as they edged out Everton 1-0 in a tightly-fought contest at St. Mary’s on Saturday.

The victory saw Southampton put an end to a 22-match winless run in the top flight, dating back to the 2022/23 season, when they finished bottom of the league and ended the campaign without a win in their final 13 games.

Deeney, speaking on talkSPORT, praised the ‘massive’ victory for the Saints but admitted they are still naive in their approach, which has so far yielded just four points from their opening 10 games:

“As for Southampton, massive, massive win. I've been there in the Prem when you're chasing that first one, the noise gets louder and louder, and now they've got it. “Hopefully they can start to grow into it. I still think they're very naive, and I still think they cause a lot of problems for themselves, but in this moment, while we'll hammer them, let's give them some credit and fair play to Russell, they've got their first victory.”

Martin has continued to rely on his possession-based approach in the Premier League, having won promotion from the Championship with an impressive 65.5% possession rate last season – more than any other team in England’s top two divisions.

The 38-year-old saw pressure grow after going winless in his first nine games, with pundits urging him to steer away from his ball-oriented tactics to secure results.

However, after 10 games, Southampton still boast the fifth-best possession stats (55.2%) in the Premier League, with only Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool, and Brighton having more of the ball so far this season.

The 1-0 win over Everton saw the Saints remain 19th in the table, still three points off safety and one below Wolves, whom they will visit this weekend in their final test before the international break.

Russell Martin's Southampton Record (2023-24) Matches 67 Wins 34 Draws 12 Losses 21 Goals scored 122 Goals conceded 101 Points per match 1.70

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.