Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has explained why he believes Mohamed Salah is still not 'world-class'. He claimed that he would not want his own children to play like the Liverpool winger.

The debate over which players are truly 'world-class' is always subjective and therefore a little silly. However, there are some players – everybody agrees – who fall into the category.

Current legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, for instance, make the cut. Having been the star man of a Premier League and Champions League-winning team, many would undoubtedly put Salah in the world-class bracket. For Deeney, however, his status is not certain.

Deeney Claims Salah is not 'World-Class'

"Would I want my kids to play like that player?"

Close

The former Watford man recently spoke on TalkSport, explaining why he doesn't feel as though the Egyptian is deserving of that honour. He said: "My argument has always been that I just don’t think he’s world-class.

"But world-class is just a different opinion, what I think of world-class is would I want my kids to play like that player? That's what I think is world-class. “If I was asking my kids who want to be forwards, I would be saying I would like them to look at what Vinicius Jr does as opposed to Mohamed Salah.

"But his goals that he [Salah] scores, he scores an unbelievable amount of goals, he's highly effective, but that’s just my opinion.

"He's probably going to turn around and say, 'Who the f*** is Troy?,' and fair play to him, but that's my opinion."

Related 18 World-Class Footballers in the Premier League Right Now While the Premier League is filled with talent, there are only a select few players that are truly world-class, and we've named them.

This seems like an incredibly harsh judgment from Deeney, who scored 47 goals and claimed 20 assists in 165 Premier League games for Watford. After all, Salah scored 44 goals in his debut season with the Reds and has not looked back since.

Indeed, the winger has won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Club World Cup, and Champions League. On top of that, he has been named the Premier League Player of the Season, won the Puskas Award, and been named African Footballer of the Year twice, among various other individual accolades.

You would think all that would be enough to confirm Salah's world-class status, but Deeney is entitled to his opinion – no matter how questionable it may seem.

Stats via Premier League and SofaScore - as of 17-11-24.