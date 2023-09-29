Highlights Troy Deeney acknowledges that Harry Kane is a better footballer and finisher than him, but believes he excels in areas like heading and ball control.

Troy Deeney has been making the headlines for his comments on England striker, Harry Kane. The former Watford forward has compared his own attributes to the Bayern Munich star, and backed himself in certain areas. It comes after Deeney recently revealed the pair were close to becoming teammates during Jose Mourinho's stint as Spurs boss.

Now 35-years-old, Deeney is plying his trade as player-coach at League Two side - Forest Green Rovers - and was a more than capable talisman for a club towards the lower end of the Premier League. He never reached the heights of Tottenham, but clearly thinks he would have played a valuable role in the team.

Speaking to the Winners Talking Podcast, the Englishman was not so brash to say he was better than Kane, but did question whether the Bayern Munich star could out-perform him in certain areas of the game.

Troy Deeney compares himself to Harry Kane

Conceding the overall ability of the former Tottenham star, Deeney said: "Is Kane a better footballer than Deeney? F****** absolutely, I'd be f****** naive to say he's not. Is he a better finisher than me? Yes." It is hard for any striker in world football to argue they are better at sticking the ball in the back of the net than Kane, and the ex-Birmingham City man was quick to point out he can't compete in that sense.

However, Deeney did decide to back himself in certain areas of the game as he claimed: "Can he head a ball better than me? No. Can he control a ball better than me, like look after it when there's two men on his back? No." It takes a bold man to back their own abilities over those of England's all-time top goalscorer, but he did not stop there.

"So when you're winning a game in the 85th minute, and you need someone to come on because he's getting a bit tired or whatever, he can't do what I can do," Deeney continued. He also revealed the role he had envisaged for himself had he sealed the move to Tottenham: "If I was gonna go in at Spurs, that would have been my role. That's it, that's what I'm talking about. But apparently that was a weird thing to say."

Watch: Troy Deeney compares himself to Harry Kane

Can Harry Kane work harder than Troy Deeney?

There have never been any questions surrounding Kane's overall work rate for his team as the 30-year-old is always willing to put in the effort to help his team out, but Deeney is not convinced the forward could work harder than him: "But also, here's something that I will say, and anyone that knows me and anyone who's played with me will say this, can he be honest every single day and say he outworked Troy?"

This comment was not only specific to Kane as Deeney believes he works harder than anyone out there in the world of football as he finished by saying: "If he can say he can, he'd be f****** very, very good. If you can't, I'm there, innit? Because one thing that anyone knows is, I outwork everybody."

Career Statistics: Troy Deeney vs Harry Kane