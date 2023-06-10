Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has revealed that he once made an extraordinary threat in an attempt to secure a move away from Vicarage Road.

During a recent appearance on the Filthy Fellas podcast, the Birmingham-born frontman explained he had made up his mind about leaving the Hornets at the end of the 2015/16 season, having scored 13 goals for Walter Mazzarri's side as they comfortably preserved their Premier League status.

However, Watford understandably weren't keen to lose their talisman, meaning Deeney had to resort to extreme lengths to try and broker an exit.

"I'll come back fat as f***,' he said, 'and I will injure every player [at the club] until you sell me. I promise you I will injure every player," vowed an angry Deeney.

Having made his position clear, the striker turned up at the Watford training ground to say his goodbyes and empty his locker.

As far as Deeney was concerned, his time as a Watford player was over.

The club, though, had other ideas.

"'I go back to my car, and three minutes later my phone's ringing' he continued, 'and they [Watford] are saying name your price, you can get it. And I was like, well let's play then."

How did Watford convince Deeney to stay at Vicarage Road?

Despite his grossly unprofessional behaviour, Watford recognised Deeney's value to their cause and were willing to do whatever they could to keep him.

Deeney, however, wasn't interested in money. Instead, he demanded a couple of unique adjustments to the club's facilities..

"At this point I was driving a Lamborghini Aventador, every time I came [to training] this speed bump was p****** me off.

"So I said can you take speed bump out please? You lot thought it was about the money, but I was already getting the money.

The requests didn't end there, as Deeney also wanted more space for his family and friends at home matches.

"I've got one box, it's only a 10 seater, so can I get two boxes? Knock the wall out, I want a bottle of Champagne every time, and they're going 'yep you can have that'".

Watford made sure that the speed bump was soon taken out and also saw to it that Deeney had the use of two separate hospitality boxes by the start of the following season.

Their efforts were enough to convince the striker to sign a new five-year deal that summer. he remained at Watford until 2021, after which he departed for Birmingham.

Across his 12 seasons with the Hertfordshire club, Deeney scored 140 goals - and never made a Premier League appearance for any other club.

Although his ultimatum didn't end up harming his career, we wouldn't recommend threatening to injure your teammates as a negotiating tactic for any players looking to secure a move this summer.

