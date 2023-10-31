Highlights Tyson Fury's shocking knockdown by Francis Ngannou has raised doubts among fans.

Ngannou's surprising performance had fans believing he could cause one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Fury's points win over Ngannou has been questioned, with some calling into doubt his legacy in the heavyweight division.

Tyson Fury was left stunned by Francis Ngannou in their boxing encounter over the weekend, having been brutally knocked down by the Cameroon star despite edging a majority decision win. The moment and his rival's performance sent shockwaves through the combat sports community, with many even beginning to question the WBC champion's dominance in the heavyweight division.

Fury was expected to run away with the encounter in truth, but he was instead left with his back on the canvas in the third round, after a thunderous left hook sent him tumbling. Although he was able to dig in and survive the onslaught, repercussions have been felt in the entire sport of boxing before his planned clash with Oleksandr Usyk, with many pundits doubting his credentials entirely.

Tyson Fury left stunned by Francis Ngannou

'The Predator' came walking out with supreme confidence having vowed to defy the odds, despite many even questioning whether he would land a punch after comparisons emerged of his pad work to his rival's. But surprisingly, it was the ex-UFC champion who flew out of the blocks, matching Fury's output and giving him serious doubts after two rounds.

What was to follow was an iconic moment in combat sports in the modern era, as Fury was sent plummeting to the deck after a booming left hook landed flush and scored Ngannou a stunning knockdown. An audible gasp arose in the custom-built arena, before fans began to back the underdog with many believing he was doing enough to cause one of the biggest upset wins in boxing history.

Unfortunately Ngannou was unable to sustain his dominance and came unstuck in the final two rounds according to the final punch statistics, but he was certainly unlucky to be on the receiving end of a majority decision verdict after the final bell. The judges' scorecards were questioned by many in the sport, and for Ngannou his stocks had most certainly rose after a simply incredible performance on debut.

Tyson Fury's reaction to Francis Ngannou win

It was dejected walk away from the ring for Fury, who looked to be seriously contemplating his thoughts after struggling to a points win over his inexperienced foe. He had faced off with Oleksandr Usyk, whom he was set to face on December 23, but judging by his bruised appearance it could be in jeopardy until early next year.

He reflected on the fight with iFL TV the next day, and said: “I’m not a judge, but I can clearly see he didn’t win the fight by the punch stats. If he did win the fight, they would have given it to him. "It wasn’t my own show. We’re both away fighters. He won the 10-8 round and maybe one other round, but other than that, I was just boxing."

True Geordie slams 'scared' Tyson Fury in video

YouTube pundit True Geordie grew his way into the sport after assisting with commentary of influencer fights, but has expressed his distaste for the Fury family after their eventful interview in which the 'Gypsy King' stormed out of earlier this year. The YouTube star - real name Brian Davis - decided now was his time to express some thoughts on the undefeated boxer's struggles against Ngannou.

He released a video on the hot topic, and piled into Fury's performance suggesting a whole host of adjectives to describe it including 'scared' and 'timid'. This even led to him joining many online in questioning his overall legacy in the heavyweight division, which could perhaps is a bit of an oversight given his historic wins over Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko.