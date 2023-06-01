The internet never seizes to be a remarkable and bizarre place at times.

Social media continues to bring completely separate worlds together to make for brilliant viewing.

Previously it has been Floyd Mayweather getting into feuds with Logan Paul and Deji. Now it is Conor McGregor's turn it seems.

But who is the former UFC lightweight champion getting into it with?

Is it KSI, Jake Paul or anyone else already in the mad world of influencer boxing?

No, instead the Irishman has his sights firmly set on YouTuber The True Geordie.

Conor McGregor vs True Geordie

The straight-talking Northerner made a video based around an interview McGregor had done with Ariel Helwani for DAZN Boxing.

True Geordie continually implied that McGregor was perhaps under the influence in one way or another.

While he also showed concern for a man he previously idolised, it is safe to say McGregor did not care for the sentiment.

A response was posted on Twitter by the 34-year-old where he simply tagged True Geordie with an audio clip.

As expected, the content of this clip was expletive and cutting. He held no punches.

This is the second time in the past seven months that a huge combat star has gone in on the YouTuber.

Tyson Fury famously got into a spat with him while struggling to end the phone call during the build-up to his fight against Derek Chisora.

True Geordie's response to Conor McGregor's explicit voice note

In a brave move, Geordie did not take this verbal abuse lying down. He once again took to his YouTube channel to address the controversy.

In the video titled 'My Response,' he once again went in on the fact he believes McGregor to be overcome with bad vices in the recent past.

He responded to the MMA star calling him a nobody as he said: "Well for a start, you've tagged me in the tweet. You know fine well who I am, you've blocked us on your Twitter, you've blocked us on Instagram."

Geordie again showed a clip of McGregor and simply asked: "Does this look like a man who is ready for his next UFC fight, really?"

Many would expect this beef to remain online and this to perhaps be the last response from either man.

Sensationally, the internet famed Geordie had a challenge for his new rival.

After tearing apart McGregor by going into detail with criminal charges he has faced in the past, Geordie issued the following message.

"If you want to do a charity fight, anything, MMA, boxing, I don't really give a s*** because I'm literally a giant compared to you."

Fans have been stunned by the fact True Geordie did not back down and even went on the offensive during his response.

If McGregor was to accept this fight, it would certainly go down as one of the more unusual crossover matches to date.