Highlights YouTuber True Geordie has had a beef with Tyson Fury, which escalated when True Geordie celebrated Francis Ngannou knocking Fury down.

True Geordie's live reaction video showed his clear disdain for Fury, using words like "timid" and "scared," but Fury's past victories should not be overlooked.

Fury's next fight against Oleksandr Usyk is being delayed due to Fury's injuries from the Ngannou fight, so True Geordie will have to wait for his next outburst.

When you're as good as Tyson Fury on the mic and in the ring, it's natural to build up a large group of people who do not see eye-to-eye with you. One of those people is YouTuber True Geordie.

They've had beef before when Fury appeared on his YouTube channel for a podcast. It's fair to say The Gypsy King didn't particularly like the YouTube star, using some choice language before hanging up the video call. Fast forward just over a year, and True Geordie's live reaction to Francis Ngannou sending Fury to the canvas has been doing the rounds, pun intended.

True Geordie's beef with Tyson Fury

If you're unfamiliar with True Geordie's work, he rose to fame with his passionate rants about Newcastle United before branching out into other sports. Should you watch a TG video for the first time after reading this piece, ear plugs would be appropriate. He's very loud.

During the live video, when Fury drops to the canvas, True Geordie screams: "The fat man is down! Put the phone down on me?! Francis has just dropped you!" He was happy to say the least.

The feud between the two escalated quickly, with John Fury speaking out about it at the time. “I just think that Tyson was absolutely right in what he said. You know, he [True Geordie] jumped all over him, he was being, what they call, what’s the word for it, obnoxious," John told DAZN.

Tyson Fury stunned by Francis Ngannou

Fury was left stunned by Ngannou in their encounter over the weekend after he was brutally knocked to the canvas in the third round of the crossover fight. The fight was much closer than many expected, with some claiming the MMA man should have been victorious. Despite being knocked down, Fury edged a majority decision. Avid fans of The Gypsy King could tell he was not at his best, and many wondered if he had a long enough training camp. Fury wasn't in his prime condition, like he had been for previous fights, and it showed in his performance on the night.

Read more: Tyson Fury given so much time to recover from Francis Ngannou knockdown, damning video shows

True Geordie - real name Brian Davies - has since released a video expressing some thoughts on Fury's struggles against Ngannou. It's fair to say the YouTube star didn't hold back using words such as 'timid' and 'scared.' Davies then went on to question The Gypsy King's legacy in the heavyweight division. That is a bit of a stretch, however, given Fury's victories over Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko.

Video: True Geordie's live reaction to Fury knockdown

The sheer disdain Davies has for Fury is clear. However, a little respect wouldn't go amiss. After all, The Gypsy King appeared on the YouTube channel for free when he didn't have to. The lineal champion may not be everyone's cup of tea, but his incredible success in the ring should not be underestimated and deserves respect.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk next

Fury's next fight is against Oleksandr Usyk... hopefully! However, the fight is already being delayed, according to Frank Warren, due to the injuries Fury sustained in the fight with Ngannou. "There's a couple of things now depending on what Tyson wants to do. Usyk got in the ring afterwards, that fight was signed, and we were going to do it on December 23, but I doubt that'll happen now. Because Tyson can't be going into a camp after a tough fight like that, having a week off, December that's eight weeks away, he needs a bit of time to get his body back into shape and let it heal before he gets back into camp, so it'll be on next year, early next year."

True Geordie will have to wait for his next outburst at Fury by the sounds of things!