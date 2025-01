Kevin Owens brought the entertainment to WWE SmackDown last night, the 17th of January, with a parody t-shirt of Dusty Rhodes; the late, great father of current champion Cody Rhodes.

KO shocked the crowd when he appeared on stage wearing a t-shirt that seemed to be a throwback to a shirt Cody Rhodes' father once wore back during his wrestling days. The two fighters, Owens and Cody, are currently having a very public feud, which the former has seemingly taken to the next level with this stunt.

Kevin Owens' Shirt During WWE SmackDown

'The Canadian dream. Son of a security systems technician'