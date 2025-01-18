Summary Kevin Owens wore a parody t-shirt mocking Dusty Rhodes at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

The shirt read "The Canadian Dream. Son of a security systems technician."

Fans are eager to buy the shirt, with the possibility of it being available in the WWE shop.

Kevin Owens brought entertainment to WWE SmackDown at the beginning of January 2025 and then again at the Royal Rumble, wearing a parody T-shirt belonging to the late Dusty Rhodes, the father of current champion Cody Rhodes.

KO shocked the crowd when he appeared on stage wearing a t-shirt that seemed to be a throwback to a shirt Cody Rhodes' father once wore back during his wrestling days. The two fighters, Owens and Cody, are currently having a very public feud, which the former has seemingly taken to the next level with this stunt.

Kevin Owens' Shirt During WWE SmackDown

'The Canadian dream. Son of a security systems technician'