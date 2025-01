Jake Paul and Logan Paul have teased a boxing match against each other by sharing a promotional poster on their social media channels. The image shows the two Paul brothers face-to-face and also includes the date 27th of March and the HBO Max logo.

The posts, which were shared on the brothers' social media accounts yesterday evening, the 28th of January, were accompanied by the caption: "The moment you've waited a decade for."

What The Paul Brothers Have Been Doing Recently

Jake recently fought Mike Tyson, while Logan is focusing on WWE