Highlights The Miami Dolphins compromised their financial future by giving Tua Tagovailoa a massive contract, and are now $71M over the projected cap in 2025.

Tyreek Hill's value is undeniable, and he is essential to the team's success, putting Miami in a corner regarding his next contract extension.

Financially, the Dolphins can't afford a new extension for Hill, but they also can't afford to let him walk away or demand a trade.

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a tumultuous year, one in which they led the AFC East for the majority of the season before collapsing down the stretch and going one-and-done in the playoffs.

They've done what they could this offseason with limited resources, signing players like Jordan Poyer, Shaquil Barrett, Jonnu Smith, Aaron Brewer, and Jordyn Brooks to fill out their roster. They also picked up the fifth-year option for edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and signed wideout Jaylen Waddle to a three-year extension, which should keep their core in place for at least another season.

The biggest move of their offseason came last week, though, as they handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a behemoth of a contract, totaling $212.4 million over four years. It's one of the five largest contracts in NFL history by annual salary, and it also hamstrings the Dolphins' future cap sheet significantly.

According to Spotrac, the Dolphins are now $71 million over the projected salary cap in 2025. It's going to take a lot of financial wizardry just to get the team cap compliant by the start of the new league year in March.

The second-highest cap hit on the 2025 Dolphins belongs to star wideout Tyreek Hill, who remains one of the best pass catchers in the league as he enters his 30s. Hill still has three years remaining on the four-year, $120 million extension he signed after being traded to Miami, though that includes an onerous $56.3 million cap hit in the final season of his deal in 2026.

With Hill seeking a new contract on par with the likes of the $140 million deal Justin Jefferson signed earlier this offseason, it's going to be tough for the Dolphins to make the money work. Does that mean an extension is off the table completely?

Whatever the Cost, Hill is Worth the Money

The Dolphins' WR1 led the NFL in receiving yards per game last season

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hill has been one of the best receivers in football since he stepped foot on an NFL field, though his best years have come with Miami. He and Tagovailoa have connected for 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons, and Hill is the engine behind the Dolphins' speed-first offense.

Hill's marks of 7.4 receptions and 112.4 yards per game were both near the top of the league last year (the latter stat led the NFL), and he's somehow become even more dominant since the fateful trade that sent him from the Kansas City Chiefs to Miami.

Tyreek Hill Career Stats Stat Hill Age 30 Games Played 124 Receptions 717 Scrimmage Yards 10,905 Total TDs 83

Outside of maybe Justin Jefferson, it's hard to make the case for any receiver currently in the league over Hill. He's wholly dominant as a vertical target, and he's proven to be more than adept at filling the traditional possession x-receiver role in recent years. After not eclipsing more than 87 catches in any of his first five seasons in the league, he's accrued over 110 receptions in each of the last three.

With three double-digit touchdown seasons on his résumé, Hill is as surefire of a fantasy asset as there is. His speed has only played up in head coach Mike McDaniel's scheme, and there isn't a defensive back in the league that can cover Hill one-on-one right now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last two seasons, Hill has finished top-ten in MVP voting and top-five in Offensive Player of the Year voting. He is the first wideout to accomplish that feat since Jerry Rice in 1994 and 1995.

And that's where the Dolphins' issues lie: Hill is simply too good to abandon. He's going to slow down, eventually, but for right now, he's the biggest weapon in the sport. He is a walking mismatch thanks to his speed, instincts, and firm connection with Tagovailoa.

The team hasn't won a playoff game since 2000. They haven't been to the AFC Championship Game since 1992. If there's any hope of reversing those trends in the McDaniel era, Hill being on the roster is a prerequisite.

And yet, affording him seems almost impossible post-Tua extension. The team has already suffered a mass exodus of talent this offseason. Due to their aforementioned salary cap issues, some of the franchise's biggest faces and personalities, such as DT Christian Wilkins and veteran CB Xavien Howard, were forced out of South Beach.

The good news is Hill - whose contract already has a $34.2 million cap hit in 2025, and could be restructured to create more than $6 million in cap room - won't blow up the Dolphins' pre-existing finances even by re-signing. The bad news is that giving Hill a new, market-rate deal would further kick the can down the road and put Miami in a New Orleans Saints-esque situation with their future flexibility.

If that's what it takes to retain the best wide receiver in the NFL, then the Dolphins have no choice but to do it. They'll just have to make amends by waving goodbye to their next five years of cap space.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.