Highlights Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa expects to sign a contract extension with Miami after a breakout season.

Tagovailoa acknowledges he needs to improve to earn a big-money contract like his draft classmates.

Questions remain about Tagovailoa's ability to perform in big moments and lead the team to victories against strong opponents.

After a breakout fourth season in which he started all 17 games, Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes he will remain with the organization on an extension that he'll sign this offseason, via Pro Football Network's Adam Beasley.

I believe that [a contract extension] will happen, but I’m gonna let my agents, gonna let you know Chris [Grier], Mike [McDaniel], let those guys talk about that and let them move forward accordingly.

Tagovailoa earned his first career Pro Bowl nod after leading the NFL in passing this season, finally staying healthy throughout a full slate of games. He and the Dolphins did falter down the stretch this year, losing their final two regular season games before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Now entering the final season of his rookie deal, Tagovailoa is against the clock if he wishes to remain in Miami for the foreseeable future.

Dolphins exercised Tagovailoa's 5th-year option

Tagovailoa recognizes he must improve to earn big money contract

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tua will play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option, which is valued at $23.2 million. He certainly earned himself a raise with his play in 2023, though how much his next contract will be worth is an open question.

No doubt the Dolphins were happy to see that, for the fourth consecutive year, Tagovailoa increased his numbers in the starts, wins, pass yards, and pass TD departments.

Tua Tagovailoa Career Performance Year Starts Record Comp. % Yards TD-INT Yards/Att. 2020 9 6-3 64.1 1814 11-5 6.3 2021 12 7-5 67.8 2653 16-10 6.8 2022 13 8-5 64.8 3548 25-8 8.9 2023 17 11-6 69.3 4624 29-14 8.3

His 2020 draft classmates—Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, specifically—have already signed monster extensions with their teams. Burrow got a five-year, $275 million extension from the Cincinnati Bengals and Herbert was handed a five-year, $262.5 contract from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The difference between Tagovailoa and those two is obvious, however: Burrow has already led the Bengals on a Super Bowl run to cap the 2021 campaign, and Herbert has a 5,000-yard season and multiple 30+ touchdown performances on his résumé.

After his flameout in the playoffs against the Chiefs, as well as the Dolphins' struggles against teams above .500 this year (only one win in such games), questions about Tua's ability to step up in the biggest moments remain.

Also hurting the Alabama alum's value is the fact that the Dolphins are led by wunderkind head coach Mike McDaniel, whose West Coast scheme is filled with top-of-the-line innovation. Tua also has the benefit of throwing to wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle while playing behind an offensive line with Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson holding down the fort.

Tagovailoa acknowledged that he's not quite where he wants to be as a QB yet, saying that there are at least four areas where he needs to improve to get to the next level:

There’s probably four things that I wanna get better at. Am I gonna share? Probably not. But I’m looking forward to OTAs when we get to see you guys again and you guys can see us.

Tua will likely get an extension from Miami this offseason—the market isn't exactly replete with other options—though he probably won't reset the quarterback market like his peers before him.

Source: Adam Beasley

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.