Key Takeaways Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion on Thursday, raising concerns about his availability and career longevity.

The Dolphins' offense shifts to backup Skylar Thompson, who lacks accuracy and playmaking ability.

Tagovailoa's latest injury brings in questions about his future in football.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. Tagovailoa was running for a first down on a fourth and four deep in Buffalo territory when he collided awkwardly with Bills safety Damar Hamlin .

The Dolphins signal caller initially struggled to get back to his feet and was ruled out shortly after. This injury not only casts doubt on Tagovailoa’s availability in the coming weeks but could also have implications for the remainder of his career.

Tua Tagovailoa Has Suffered Multiple Concussions in the NFL

Tagovailoa has dealt with head trauma throughout his professional career

It was a scene that was all too familiar. Tagovailoa lying on the ground in agony as tens of thousands watched from the stands in complete silence.

Tagovailoa has become one of the faces of the NFL’s concussion problem. He was knocked unconscious on Thursday Night Football in 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengals , an incident that led to a reevaluation of the league’s concussion protocol. Tagovailoa had seemingly suffered a head injury the week prior against Buffalo and was seen losing his balance after hitting his head. However, he passed his concussion test and was ruled eligible to return.

Tagovailoa then suffered another concussion late in the 2022 season against the Green Bay Packers and missed the postseason as a result. This puts his concussion total at a minimum of three with great speculation that he has suffered more.

The Dolphins Offense Will Now Run Through Skylar Thompson

It will be up to Miami's backup to keep the offense in games

The NFL’s concussion protocol does permit players to suit up within a week of their diagnosis. However, for a player with an extensive history of head trauma, such as Tagovailoa, it’s highly unlikely that he will make a hasty return.

This gives the keys to backup Skylar Thompson . Thompson played seven games in Tagovailoa’s absence in 2022 and was the starter for the team’s Wild Card Round loss. To put it mildly, Thompson has struggled in his time in the NFL . He doesn’t have the same accuracy or ability to play with timing that Tagovailoa does and isn’t physically talented enough to consistently make plays out of structure.

Skylar Thompson 2022 Stats Games 7 Passing Yards 534 Passing TDs 1 INTs 3 Comp% 57.1

Miami will look to lean into its running game, utilizing the two-headed monster of De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert . There will also be a shift away from in-breaking routes and anticipatory throws. Without Tagovailoa’s timing and touch, throwing to the middle of the field becomes more hazardous for receivers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tua Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards last season with 4,624.

As great of an offensive mind as Mike McDaniel is, he hasn’t had nearly as much success with his backups. The offense just won’t look the same with a different conductor. The Dolphins fell to 1-1 on Thursday night and could be in danger of falling below .500.

Tagovailoa's Latest Injury Could Change His Career Trajectory

Tagovailoa's future in the NFL may now be in question

Tagovailoa’s latest injury opens up the discussion to a far more pressing matter. Much has been made of the connection between Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE and professional football.

While the condition cannot yet be diagnosed in living individuals, repetitive head trauma is considered the biggest risk factor. Given both the volume and severity of many Tagovailoa’s hits over the years, it’s worth wondering what these impacts could mean for him long term.

Tagovailoa is 26 years old, but he’s suffered a lifetime’s worth of head trauma. There is no way to know for sure the ramifications of these injuries, but there is an assumed risk to continuing his career. Tagovailoa signed a four-year, $212 million deal in the offseason with a $42 million signing bonus. This provides with him with some stability if he misses an extended period of time.

As fans and analysts, we may not be entirely qualified to give Tagovailoa advice on his career. Only he is capable of making decisions for himself, but given the risks involved, he would be wise to take some time before making his next move.

