Coming off their second straight first-round playoff exit, the Miami Dolphins will soon have a tough decision to make. With Tua Tagovailoa heading into the final year of his contract, the Dolphins will have to decide whether Tua is worth the money he and his agent will be seeking.

In an update from Jeremy Fowler on ESPN's Sportscenter, the Dolphins have in fact presented a contract offer to Tagovailoa's camp.

“The Miami Dolphins have started talks, they’ve made an offer, all those things, but it hasn’t progressed all so well because he has missed some time. He’s missed some of the early voluntary offseason workout sessions."

Fowler went on to mention that the QB market is at an all-time high, with Jared Goff most recently signing a massive extension worth over $200 million.

With Tagovailoa leading the NFL in passing yards for the 2023 season with 4,624, one would imagine Tua's camp will be looking for something in Goff territory, with the Detroit Lions' QB having finished second to Tua in passing yards with 4,575. Tagovailoa also completed 69.3% of his passes with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Tagoviloa of course, has been absent from much of Miami's voluntary workout sessions and OTAs, as his agent is negotiating with Miami for a new deal. Fowler went on to say on Sportscenter:

“Whether he shows up in the coming weeks will probably depend on how they progress with the contract talks. The market speaks. We saw Jared Goff get a big deal in Detroit over $50 million. So we’ll see how close Miami is willing to get to that threshold.”

It will all come down to just how highly the Dolphins think of Tagovailoa, but it seems likely that they will keep him in Miami beyond 2024.

Should The Dolphins Extend Tagovailoa?

Dolphins have yet to win the AFC East, or a playoff game in the Tua era

The Dolphins are approaching a crossroads with Tagovailoa, as his numbers have greatly improved under head coach Mike McDaniel. He also managed to play in all 17 games in 2023, which was a massive question mark heading into the year. The previous year, Tua missed several games with a concussion and finished the season injured, as Miami lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round.

This past season, the Dolphins got back to the playoffs, with Tagovailoa putting up career numbers and Miami possessing arguably the NFL's most explosive offense. However, they lost three of their last five games, including back-to-back losses to end the regular season. As a result, they blew a three-game lead over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In Tua Tagovailoa's four seasons in Miami, the Dolphins are 34-19 with Tua as the starter, and 5-9 without him.

Instead of Miami hosting a playoff game in favorable weather, they were forced to travel to Kansas City to play the defending, and eventual, Super Bowl champions, in what was the fourth-coldest game in NFL history. Miami's offense simply didn't take to the cold weather, and were soundly defeated 26-7.

In his first career playoff game, Tagovailoa completed 20-of-39 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Miami's only score of the game came on a rainbow throw that found Tyreek Hill, who went 53 yards for the TD.

With the Dolphins having Super Bowl aspirations, there is an ongoing debate whether Tua can get them there. With a massive extension on the table, that contract would certainly make it tougher for Miami to keep Tua surrounded with the weapons that helped make his last season so successful.

We'll have to see how the Dolphins want to approach this, and how they plan to keep their roster intact under a new deal for their franchise QB.

