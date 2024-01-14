Highlights Tua Tagovailoa's production is inflated by playing against weaker defenses, struggling against top defenses.

The Dolphins have the potential to be a Super Bowl contender with a strong offense and an improving defense.

Miami should explore all options at quarterback, including free agency and the draft, as Tagovailoa has yet to prove himself in crucial moments.

This wasn’t how the 2023 season was supposed to end for the Miami Dolphins, as the team that led the league in offensive yardage, scored 70 points in a single game, and had a chokehold on the AFC East for most of the season seemed destined for a deep playoff run.

Yet, on a cold Saturday evening in Kansas City, they saw their season come to an uneventful end, falling 26-7 to the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round. But as cold as the game was, it may have led to an even more chilling realization for Dolphins fans: Tua Tagovailoa is holding the offense back.

Related Chiefs advance as Dolphins cold weather struggles continue Despite historically low temperatures, the Chiefs crushed the Dolphins 26-7 at Arrowhead Stadium in the Wild Card Round.

Tua Tagovailoa has inflated numbers

Tagovailoa's production is propped up by performances against bad teams

© Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tagovailoa was one of the most productive quarterbacks in football this season. He led the league in passing yards, ranked second in yards per attempt, and was in the top five in touchdown passes.

However, when broken down into game-by-game numbers, a troubling trend emerges: Tagovailoa feasted against weaker defenses while struggling against good ones.

This isn’t a development unique to Tagovailoa, as players generally perform better against worse competition. What sets Tua apart is just how vast this difference is for him.

In games against the Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders, all of whom were 24th or lower in defensive EPA/play according to rbsdm.com, Tagovailoa threw for 329 yards per game, 12 touchdowns, and one interception.

Versus the Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Jets, all of whom were top ten in defensive EPA/play, he threw for 238 yards per game, six touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Tua Tagovailoa Passer Rating vs. NFL Playoff Teams Week Opponent Rating Week 4 Bills 92.8 Week 7 Eagles 87.5 Week 9 Chiefs 87.0 Week 16 Cowboys 98.1 Week 17 Ravens 71.9 Week 18 Bills 62.7

Throw in the two games against the Buffalo Bills, the 11th-best defense in terms of EPA/play, and Tagovailoa averaged 235 yards per game and threw eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in those seven games.

This exercise shows the bulk of his production came against abysmal defenses. When facing higher-level groups, though, he was neutralized.

The Dolphins are a rising contender

Miami is looking to become a Super Bowl team

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a disappointing ending to the season, the Dolphins have a lot to be excited about. In his two years in Miami, Mike McDaniel has solidified himself as one of the top offensive minds in the game today.

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De’Von Achane make for one of the most dynamic skill position groups in pro football. McDaniel’s use of motion paired with these players’ speed is a nightmare for opposing defenses.

On the other side of the ball, Miami has quietly assembled a talented group. At the moment, the issue is health. Jalen Ramsey missed the first half of the season due to injury, and Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are recovering from ACL tears.

The defense never reached 100% this year. But with a full offseason to recover, this unit has the potential to be much better in 2024.

After consecutive wild-card exits, getting to the postseason isn’t enough to satisfy the franchise. Taking that next step requires the team to prioritize improvement. The Dolphins have a great offensive scheme, skill position players, and had the most efficient rushing attack in all of football this season.

If the team checks all of these boxes and is still coming up short, it’s difficult not to point to the quarterback. There are certainly worse starters out there than Tagovailoa, but there are also better ones, and quarterback is too important of a position to be lacking.

Tagovailoa has had numerous opportunities to change the narrative, to prove that he isn’t a product of the system or that he can perform against formidable opponents. Unfortunately, he has failed to do so.

The Dolphins' options outside Tagovailoa

With Tagovailoa eligible for an extension this offseason, Miami should explore all of its options

© Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Making a change at quarterback is always easier said than done. In terms of talent and scheme fit, there aren't too many players that seem like viable options for Miami.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins sticks out as an intriguing free agent. At 35, he’s significantly older than Tagovailoa but isn’t as limited as a passer. He has a bigger frame, allowing him to absorb more contact in the pocket and the arm to throw outside the numbers.

Beyond him, there isn’t another starting-caliber option that would rival Tagovailoa. Guys like Ryan Tannehill and Tyrod Taylor are better suited for backup roles at this stage of their careers.

If the Dolphins aren’t impressed with the free agency class, they could look to the 2024 NFL Draft to find their next signal caller. It will take some assets to move up, but there are several quarterbacks with first-round buzz. Although Caleb Williams and Drake Maye will be out of reach, if the Dolphins have interest in Michael Penix Jr., J.J. McCarthy, or Bo Nix, they could make a move.

No one is saying the Dolphins need to move on from Tagovailoa immediately, especially as they exercised his fifth-year/$23.17 million option a year ago. Rather, they need to be careful not to overcommit to a quarterback who has yet to prove he can lead the team when it matters most.

As the Dolphins have a chance to be one of the premier franchises for years to come, it’s crucial they think long and hard about their quarterback and whether he can be the guy they need him to be.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.