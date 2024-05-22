Highlights Tua Tagovailoa has missed some Dolphins OTAs. Head coach Mike McDaniel said he's been "in and out."

Some speculate his absence in previous weeks was due to the QB seeking a contract extension.

Tagovailoa has cut weight to enhance agility and escapability.

With organized team activities (OTAs) underway, we’re learning about key players across the league opting to miss out, including Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The reasons for Tagovailoa have varied from charity golf tournaments in Alabama hosted by the retired Nick Saban—the coach Tagovailoa played for during his college days. Still, there’s also a potential angle regarding a desire for a contract extension.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about his missing time, mentioning he’s been “in and out,” per theScore.

He has been here for offseason activities. He has not been here for offseason activities. He has been both. I think, important in the player-coach relationship, is communication. However things play out, as long as we’re communicating and we’re on our p’s and q’s in what we need to get accomplished, then we have a fighting chance. It’s been a good exercise in our relationship this offseason.

Trouble in Miami With the Dolphins and Tagovailoa?

Tagovailoa is entering his fifth season with the team in 2024.

On Monday, Tagovailoa attended OTAs. According to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Tagovailoa was on the field “throwing/practicing as normal today for Dolphins OTAs, the 1st day of 11-on-11 spring practice.” Wolfe added that Dolphins fans don’t need to panic.

Tagovailoa was then expected back following the golf tournament. He missed Tuesday’s OTAs while Wednesday, May 22, was an off day for the team. Still, Brandon Liguori, a Dolphins reporter and analyst, said Tagovailoa was seen at the training facility and is slated to practice tomorrow.

But what about absences before this week? McDaniel didn’t want to speak on that either way.

I don’t make a habit of speaking for other people’s mouths. I’ll let you ask Tua.

Tagovailoa is entering his fifth season in the NFL, all of which have been with the Dolphins. Last season, he threw for 4,624 yards, completed 69.3% of his passes, and had 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Tua Tagovailoas’ Career Stats Year Team Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs 2020 MIA 1,814 11 5 2021 MIA 2,653 16 10 2022 MIA 3,548 25 8 2023 MIA 4,624 29 14

A big topic surrounding Tagovailoa this offseason is that he cut weight. Per Wolfe, Tagovailoa is down 10–15 pounds, and the goal is to be more agile and have more escapbility.

Until last season, one issue for Tagovailoa was health. After his rookie season, where he began the year as a backup, he played 25 games in 2021 and 2022 but rebounded in 2023, playing all 17 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tagovailoa’s 4,624 yards were the most in the NFL last season.

We’ll see what a contract extension looks like for Tagovailoa when it comes.

