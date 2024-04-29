Highlights Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of Miami Dolphins QB Tua, was invited to Seahawks rookie camp as an undrafted free agent.

Taulia faces competition from another undrafted rookie QB, Chevan Cordiero, in camp.

Despite being a long shot due to his size, Taulia's starting experience and athleticism could surprise in camp.

The Seattle Seahawks have added quarterback depth following the 2024 NFL Draft, and one of the names should be very familiar to football fans.

Undrafted free agent and former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been invited to participate in the Seahawks rookie camp next weekend, according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

If you're thinking there's no way this guy's not related to Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, you're right: Taulia is the Pro Bowler's younger brother. No NFL team offered Taulia a contract in the undrafted free agent process following the draft, which means he must settle for a rookie camp invite and earn his first NFL contract by proving himself to the coaching staff.

Related 2024 NFL Draft: Grading Every Pick From Round 1 Day 1 of the NFL Draft has come to a close; let's take an early look at how each team graded out on the night.

Tua's Little Brother Faces Uphill Climb

Taulia enters an already crowded quarterback room

The Seahawks acquired former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell as some insurance for starter Geno Smith, which means two spots are already filled at quarterback. Taulia's best chance is to earn a practice squad slot, but he already faces competition from another undrafted rookie—one who has already signed a contract.

Former San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordiero signed an undrafted free agent contract with the team after the draft. He will battle with Taulia in rookie camp, where both will look to prove they're worth keeping through training camp.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 69 touchdowns in his three seasons as Maryland's starting QB.

Taulia transferred out of Alabama, his brother's alma mater, after one season, and then found starting success leading the Maryland offense. Despite being a long shot to make the roster, Taulia's athleticism and starting experience could surprise a few people in camp.

He finished his 2023 Maryland campaign with 25 passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The team started off white-hot with a 5-0 record, but finished the regular season 7-5.

His smaller frame, at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, is likely a factor in his undrafted and unsigned status.

Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland Stats Year Comp % Yards TD-INT Rating 2023 65.4% 3,377 25-11 145.1 2022 67% 3,008 18-8 142.7 2021 69.2% 3,860 26-11 151.1

It will be difficult for Taulia to make a roster, but he made the most of his opportunities at Maryland, so the same can be expected at Seattle's rookie camp.

Source: NFL Network

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.