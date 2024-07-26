Highlights Tua Tagovailoa signed a massive four-year, $212.4 million extension with $167.1 million guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins.

His contract's $53.1 million average annual value ranks third in league history, just after Joe Burrow & Trevor Lawrence.

This deal solidifies the skyrocketing QB market that appears to have no cap in sight.

After a breakout fourth season in which he started all 17 games, Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finally signed the lucrative contract extension that he had been waiting for.

At four years and $212.4 million, Tua's new deal comes with a $53.1 million average annual value that ranks third in NFL history, and just behind fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. It is the largest four-year deal ever, barely beating out the four-year, $212 million contract Jared Goff signed with the Detroit Lions earlier this offseason. The extension also comes with $167.1 million in guaranteed money.

Tagovailoa earned his first career Pro Bowl nod after leading the NFL in passing last season, finally staying healthy throughout a full slate of games. He and the Dolphins did falter down the stretch this year, losing their final two regular season games before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

He was previously expected to play the 2024 season on his $23.2 million fifth-year option. Now, he joins the ranks of the highest paid players in league history, further cementing the quarterback position's tentpole position atop the league's financial hierarchy.

The Quarterback Market's Growth Has No End in Sight

Seven QBs are now making more than $50 million per year

Quarterback contracts are getting expensive, to put it mildly.

Beyond the aforementioned Goff deal, Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract extension, and he is seeking to become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks. The deal the Jacksonville Jaguars struck with Lawrence could push Prescott’s asking price to over $60 million per year.

Suddenly, there are seven signal callers making more than $50 million per year, a once fabled mark that many thought was decades off in the distance.

11 Highest Paid Players in the NFL Rank Player Age At Signing Average Annual Value T-1 Joe Burrow 26 $55 million T-1 Trevor Lawrence 24 $55 million 3 Tua Tagovailoa 26 $53.1 million 4 Jared Goff 29 $53 million 5 Justin Herbert 25 $52.5 million 6 Lamar Jackson 26 $52 million 7 Jalen Hurts 24 $51 million 8 Kyler Murray 24 $46.1 million 9 Deshaun Watson 26 $46 million T-10 Patrick Mahomes 24 $45 million T-10 Kirk Cousins 35 $45 million

As the position continues to garner mind-numbing contracts - and, in turn, eats a larger and larger share of the salary cap - NFL owners have reportedly discussed measures to limit the growth that quarterbacks have been experiencing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In terms of total money, the top 11 contracts in the NFL belong to quarterbacks. The top 16 NFL contracts in average annual salary are all quarterbacks as well. The top 12 contracts in terms of practical guaranteed money are also a list of exclusively signal callers.

In terms of Tagovailoa, this contract further proves the notion that you don't need to be an elite quarterback to make elite quarterback money. Simply being above-average is enough for teams to commit unfathomable gobs of cash to their signal caller of the future.

Tua posted an 11-6 record last season, while finishing with career highs in completion percentage (69.3%), passing yards (4624), and passing touchdowns (29). His 14 interceptions were also the most of his career, but the Dolphins can live with occasional mistakes from the Alabama alum if he can continue piloting a top-five offense.

Of course, the discourse about his contract doesn't exist in a vacuum. His 2020 draft classmates - Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert, specifically - have already signed monster extensions with their teams. Burrow got a five-year, $275 million extension from the Cincinnati Bengals, and Herbert was handed a five-year, $262.5 contract from the Los Angeles Chargers.

The difference between Tagovailoa and his contemporaries is obvious, however: Burrow has already led the Bengals on a Super Bowl run to cap the 2021 campaign, and Herbert has a 5,000-yard season and multiple 30+ touchdown performances on his résumé.

After his flameout in the playoffs against the Chiefs, as well as the Dolphins' struggles against teams above .500 last year (only one win in such games), questions about Tua's ability to step up in the biggest moments remain.

As such, it's easy to think that Tua's new contract has "reset the market" for quarterbacks in the third tier of signal callers. He's certainly the least accomplished QB on the top-ten list of the highest paid players.

The Dolphins didn't get screwed in this deal, though. In the modern NFL, this is just the price of doing business. If you want a quarterback with a ceiling that even approaches an annual Wild Card contender, then you had better be prepared to pay up.

