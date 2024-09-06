Manchester United and Thomas Tuchel almost had a full agreement for him to take over as manager of the club last summer, according to reports from Germany.

The former Chelsea boss left Bayern Munich at the end of last season having failed to win the Bundesliga title for the first time in 11 years and fallen out with the board during the season over the transfer policy.

INEOS were scouring the manager market for potential options to replace Erik Ten Hag after he coached the team to their worst-ever Premier League season, where they finished eighth, but ultimately the club opted to stick by him after he won the FA Cup and made it two trophies in two seasons at Old Trafford.

Man Utd Almost Had a Deal with Tuchel

German pulled the plug at the last minute

Ten Hag ended up seeing a one-year extension in his contract triggered by the board as a sign of their commitment to him, but it has now emerged that that almost wasn't the case.

According to pundit Marcel Reif, who was speaking to BILD (via Sport Witness), the 51-year-old was "almost in agreement" with the Old Trafford board about taking over at the club before changing his mind at the finish line over the club's transfer policy, as he wanted to avoid a repeat of the situation he found himself in in Munich.

“I would have bet a lot that Tuchel would replace Ten Hag. I recently had another conversation with someone who is very close to that. It was pretty far along, almost in agreement. “As far as the squad is concerned, the considerations were different. Tuchel said pretty much at the finish line: ‘I’m not doing that! I won’t do that to myself again, that I go to a club and then things come from outside.'”

But as pressure builds on Ten Hag after a poor start to the Premier League season with two defeats in three games, including an embarrassing defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool, Tuchel's name has been brought back up in conversations about who could potentially replace the Dutch coach if he were to be sacked.

In fact, a report from The Mirror suggests that the German boss, who has been described as "elite", would be "first in line" for the role should INEOS make the decision that a change is needed.

Related Man Utd Told They Could Regret Not Signing Ivan Toney Ivan Toney has a wealth of Premier League experience and that could have suited Manchester United in the summer window

INEOS Top Target Soon Available for Free

Southgate has a history with Dan Ashworth

While reports that Tuchel is first in line to the job emerge, another person who has been linked to the role at Old Trafford is former England boss Gareth Southgate.

Former defender Southgate left his role as Three Lions boss after a second consecutive final defeat at the European Championships and according to journalist Ben Jacobs while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he is set to become a free agent at the end of the year.

He has previously been described as the number one target for INEOS, with his relationship with Dan Ashworth seen as a positive thing.