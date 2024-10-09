Thomas Tuchel has been linked with the potentially vacant Manchester United job, as the pressure on Erik ten Hag continues to grow, and journalist John Cross believes appointing the German would represent a drastic turnaround after he was almost awarded the role in the summer.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, having accumulated just eight points from their opening seven matches, and calls for Ten Hag to be sacked are subsequently resurfacing. Reports have indicated that he may have until December to reverse the Red Devils' fortunes and save his job.

However, the club are said to be holding imminent talks over Ten Hag's future, and speculation around Tuchel succeeding the Dutchman is circulating. The former Chelsea boss was understood to be in the frame to take over in the summer, before the United hierarchy opted to stick with their existing head coach, but an agreement was never reached.

Cross: Tuchel Appointment Would be 'Hell of a Turnaround'

He wasn't granted the job in the summer

United's dire form is unlikely to be tolerated for much longer, with the club surely a matter of weeks away from parting ways with the maligned Ten Hag. As that inevitability draws ever closer, more names are going to be thrown about as potential replacements, and Tuchel is seemingly the flavour of the month at this present moment.

The charismatic head coach has been out of a job since leaving Bayern Munich this summer, and is likely to be open to new opportunities. He was even well documented to have been a candidate to take the Old Trafford hot seat from Ten Hag in the summer, but ultimately had disagreements with INEOS over the financial package on offer and the prospective recruitment policy.

This failure to reach a consensus in the summer has prompted the Mirror's John Cross to express confusion about the possible appointment. Speaking on Sky Sports' Back Pages, the journalist said:

"I mean, Tuchel would be a hell of a turnaround. I don't doubt it, at all, that he would want the job. You know, my colleague, Dave McDonald, reporting that that he would be very keen, but he met with them in the summer, he was part of the review, and the base obviously didn't work for him then. It didn't work for United then. So why on earth change it ten games in? "I just feel United almost have to kind of say, 'look, we're going to stick with it for now', and basically, I think they probably will, at that board meeting, stick with the manager and try and get him time and support to turn it around. Because I think they, they owe it to him, and don't think you can kind of make that decision to completely reverse everything that they went into in the summer just after ten games. "So I hope they stick with him. But I think United fans are probably going to feel as if their patience is wearing thin right now."

Managerial Statistical Comparison Stat Ten Hag Tuchel Matches Managed 561 578 Wins 353 337 Draws 90 103 Losses 118 138 Win Percentage 63% 58% Honours Eredivisie x3, KNVB Cup x2, Johan Cruyff Shield, FA Cup, EFL Cup DFB-Pokal, Ligue 1 x2, Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue, Trophees des Champions x2, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, Bundesliga

United Criticised for Selling McTominay

The Scotsman has started well at Napoli

With United struggling to score goals this season, having netted just five in their opening seven league games, the decision to sell goal-scoring midfielder Scott McTominay is starting to look more clumsy. The Scotsman has thrived scored seven times for United from the middle of the park last season, and has enjoyed a positive start to life at Napoli under Antonio Conte.

This has sparked criticisim of United for their decision to sanction the sale of the 27-year-old, with journalist Andy Mitten claiming McTominay has been Napoli's 'best player by a distance' this campaign. The United academy graduate has scored once and provided one assist in three Serie A starts so far this season.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 09/10/2024