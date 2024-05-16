Highlights Thomas Tuchel would welcome an approach to become Manchester United's next manager.

Tuchel was set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

A recent twist means that the 50-year-old could yet stay at the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel ‘would welcome an approach’ from Manchester United, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 50-year-old was set to leave the German side at the end of the season after a trophy-less year, which saw Bayern lose their Bundesliga crown to Bayer Leverkusen, but a "sensational turnaround" means he could yet stay at the Allianz Arena.

Last week, Tuchel dropped a hint that he would enjoy a return to the Premier League this year. He took Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 before getting the sack a year later. This season, Tuchel led Bayern to the semi-finals of the tournament despite a poor season domestically.

Tuchel ‘One of the Names’ for Man United

Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that Tuchel would entertain an offer from Manchester United as Erik ten Hag’s future with the Red Devils remains unclear:

“There are a series of names that would be interested, should an approach be made. And one of the main ones is Thomas Tuchel, who would welcome an approach from Manchester United. “Those close to Tuchel have made absolutely no secret of that. But there's a big difference between Tuchel wanting an approach and Manchester United making an approach. “And it's likely if there did become a vacancy, which is not 100 per cent definite yet, that Tuchel would be one of the names under consideration.”

German journalist Florian Plettenberg had previously reported that although the window was open for Bayern and Tuchel to reconcile as both parties held internal discussions, the door was then closed before the latest twist this week.

Tuchel - once described as being "elite" by Paul Ince - has been among the names linked with replacing Ten Hag as recent Man United results have ramped up the pressure on the Dutch manager. Man United have only won three times in their last 11 Premier League matches and dropped to eighth in the table.

United have two matches remaining this season to secure a higher finish in the Premier League table and to secure some silverware - against Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City in the FA Cup final respectively.

Ten Hag Faces Two Crucial Matches

After last week’s 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace, Ten Hag said that his side ‘deserved’ the defeat but was reluctant to speak about his future at the club. It was Man United’s 13th loss of the Premier League campaign, more than any other season in history, and was followed up with a 14th against Arsenal on Sunday.

The win against Newcastle on Wednesday gives the Red Devils some hope of securing European football for next season through the league, while a win against City would also deliver it too.

The remaining two games of the season could be crucial to determining whether the writing is on the wall for Ten Hag as new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is about to kick off his first full season with the club and needs to decide whether to move forward without the Dutch manager.

Related Man Utd Place Antony Up for Sale Ahead of Summer Antony hasn't had the desired effect at Manchester United over the past two seasons and that could result in his exit

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-05-24.