Despite being a sixth-round draft pick and initially a backup quarterback, Brady eventually took over as the starter and led the Patriots to success.

The Tuck Rule game was a pivotal moment in Brady's career and may have altered his future greatly if the controversial call had gone against him.

The story of Tom Brady's rise to NFL stardom is nothing short of legendary, a tale of grit and determination.

Brady's football journey began at the University of Michigan. While he put up decent stats, his college career in no way foreshadowed the greatness that he would one day achieve in the NFL. Without any elite physical attributes, he wasn't considered a top prospect coming out of college, and his performance at the NFL Combine was far from stellar.

Category Tom Brady Best QB in 2000 Average QB in 2000 40-Yard Dash 5.28 sec. 4.58 sec. 4.94 sec. Vertical Jump 24.5 inches 36.5 inches 29.8 inches Broad Jump 99 inches 119 inches 104.3 inches 20-Yard Shuttle 4.38 sec. 4.16 sec. 4.42 sec. 3 Cone Drill 7.2 sec. 6.94 sec. 7.36 sec.

Brady found himself selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He was the seventh quarterback taken in a draft class that featured eighteen signal callers, twelve of which ended up drafted.

Rookie Season - Brady is the Backup

Brady's inaugural NFL season was anything but glamorous. Although he made the Patriots' roster following training camp, he found himself relegated to the role of fourth-string quarterback behind the established starter, Drew Bledsoe, and backups John Friesz and Michael Bishop.

By the end of the season, he had managed to climb to the second spot on the depth chart. However, his on-field contributions were minimal, as he attempted just three passes and recorded one completion for a meager six yards.

Second Season - Brady Takes Over as Starter

Brady's NFL journey truly began in his second season. At the start of the 2001 season, Brady found himself once again in the backup role behind Bledsoe. During the second game of the season, Bledsoe took a devastating hit from New York Jets linebacker Mo Lewis that sidelined the starter with internal bleeding. With Bledsoe injured, Brady entered the game for the final series. The Patriots would go on to lose the game, but Brady's put in a respectable performance, going 5-10 for 46 yards.

In Week 3 of the season, Brady was named the starting quarterback as the Patriots faced Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts. Despite winning the game, Brady's stats were modest, completing 13 of 23 passes for 168 yards and no touchdowns.

It wasn't until Week 5 that Brady threw his first touchdown pass in a victory over the San Diego Chargers. From that point on, Brady did not relinquish the starting position for the remainder of the regular season, and achieved an impressive 11-3 record as the starter. His performance significantly improved in the second half of the season as the Patriots won their division, a playoff berth and a first round bye.

The Tuck Rule Game

The divisional round matchup between the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders in January 2002 has gone down in history as "The Tuck Rule Game." The contest took place in Foxboro Stadium under horrendous weather conditions, earning the unofficial title of "Snow Bowl."

The game got off to a slow start with a mere 110 yards of total offense in the first quarter. The first half featured five punts, one interception, a turnover-on-downs, and a single touchdown scored by Oakland. The third quarter brought little respite from the weather, with the two teams combining for three field goals and two punts. The Raiders were seemingly in control as they took a 13-3 lead into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter is when Brady's greatness truly came to life. Brady engineered a crucial 67-yard touchdown drive, slicing the Raiders' lead to 3. With just 2:19 left in regulation, Oakland's Shane Lechler punted the ball to Troy Brown. Brown returned the punt 27 yards before fumbling, with teammate Larry Izzo managing to recover the ball at the New England 46-yard line.

Three plays later, with only 1:50 left on the clock and just outside field goal range, Brady dropped back to pass. As he pump-faked a screen pass to J.R. Redmond and began to tuck the ball back into his body, Charles Woodson of the Raiders delivered a crushing hit from the right side. The impact caused Brady to lose possession of the ball, which was then recovered by Oakland. After an extensive review, referee Walt Coleman declared the result of the play to be an incomplete pass, as Brady's arm had been moving forward and the ball had not yet been tucked away. The call, one of the most controversial in NFL history, allowed the Patriots to retain possession of the football.

Definition of the Old Tuck Rule

In 1999, the NFL had introduced a new rule, referred to by fans as "The Tuck Rule''. At that time in 1999, NFL Rule 3, Section 22, Article 2, Note 2 stated:

When [an offensive] player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm starts a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he is attempting to tuck it back toward his body. Also, if the player has tucked the ball into his body and then loses possession, it is a fumble.

Conclusion of the AFC Divisional Round

The play had been ruled an incomplete pass rather than a fumble, and the Patriots found themselves with the ball at the Oakland 42-yard line with 1:47 on the clock. Brady successfully continued the drive, setting up Adam Vinatieri for a 45-yard field goal. The game went to overtime, where Brady, once again, orchestrated a drive that led to a Patriots' field goal, this time for the win.

2002 Super Bowl Championship

After winning the Divisional Round, the Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game with both Brady and Bledsoe taking snaps. New England then faced the St-Louis Rams "The Greatest Show on Turf" in the Championship game. The Patriots placed the football in Tom Brady's hands, and he led them to a 20-17 victory and New England's first Super Bowl.

Without the Tuck Rule, Brady would have lost the starting job

Brady himself admitted in the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary "Tuck Rule" that he might have remained the backup quarterback heading into the 2002 season had the play been ruled a fumble. He said,

"I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002. I'm not the starter if we lose that game."

Imagine a scenario where New England loses the 2002 Divisional game because of a Brady fumble in the final minutes. The Patriots have a reliable starting QB in Bledsoe, now injury-free, and the team relegates Brady to backup. It's not much of a stretch to think that Brady would have been the one traded to the Buffalo Bills in the offseason rather than Bledsoe. Instead of being developed under the coaching of Bill Belichick, considered on the game's greatest football minds, Brady would have been coached by Gregg Williams, who posted a record of 17-31 over three seasons. Bledsoe lasted three seasons with Buffalo, posting the two worst passing yard seasons of his career and his lowest season touchdown total. Had Brady gone to Buffalo, it is likely he would have suffered a similar fate.

Fortunately for Brady, he retained his starting job with Coach Belichick and the talented New England squad. Brady went on to lead the franchise to five more Super Bowl titles, establishing himself as the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). While his journey from an unheralded college quarterback to an NFL legend is a testament to his unparalleled work ethic, Brady would not have been the player he was without the critical Tuck Rule game that launched his remarkable career.

Definition of the Current Tuck Rule

Years later, the infamous tuck rule was repealed, and the NFL replaced it with a more well thought-out version that states in part,

"If the player loses possession of the ball during an attempt to bring it back toward his body, or if the player loses possession after he has tucked the ball into his body, it is a fumble."

Lucky for Brady, they hadn't thought about that caveat back in 2002.

