The Las Vegas Raiders looked like a different team in 2023 after Antonio Pierce took over, finishing 5-4 and earning the interim coach the full-time job.

Part of what made Pierce so successful is his relationship with his players, who he regularly talks up. The coach recently boasted to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez about 5'9" second-year receiver Tre Tucker, saying:

Tre Tucker, different dude. Looks different. Acts different. Runs different. Catches the ball different. Don't look at the size; don't mention that. Watch him play. He's the biggest guy out there.

Tucker was a third-round draft pick for the Raiders in 2023, the 100th selection overall. He showed an ability to get deep in his rookie year, averaging 17.4 yards per reception on his 19 grabs, which resulted in 331 yards and two touchdowns. He could be in for much bigger things in year two.

The Coach Also Talked Up 6th-Year Receiver Jakobi Meyers

The free agent signing was a touchdown-machine for Las Vegas

Coach Pierce also took the time to praise Jakobi Meyers, who signed with the Raiders as a free agent last season. In his first year in Las Vegas, he contributed 71 receptions for 807 yards and a career-high eight touchdown catches as one of the best WR2s in football. Pierce remarked:

When you say I need a dog, Jakobi is that dog. Jakobi is an alpha. Jakobi is fearless. Jakobi works probably as hard as any player on our team.

The Raiders have even more in their current wide receiver room, starting with number one wideout Davante Adams. Adams will be entering his third season with the Raiders in 2024. A Pro Bowler every season from 2017-2022, Adams caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. While some thought the receiver might request a trade at times last season, he is a vocal supporter of Pierce.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Prior to Davante Adams' arrival in 2022, the Raiders had a serious WR problem. They didn't have a 1,000-yard receiver from 2017-2020, and a tight end led them in receiving in each of those campaigns.

The Raiders added to their passing attack this offseason, signing former Dallas Cowboys jump ball expert Michael Gallup to a one-year deal and selecting tight end Brock Bowers in the first round of the draft. Regardless of whether the starting quarterback is Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew, they will have plenty of talent to work with.

