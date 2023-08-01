Manchester City face an obstacle in signing Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, but have identified one thing they want from any potential Riyad Mahrez replacement, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Mahrez left for Saudi Arabia earlier in the window, with the Blues currently mulling over whether to enter the market for a replacement.

Manchester City transfer news - Michael Olise

Pocketing a healthy £30 million transfer fee for the 32-year-old, Mahrez leaves behind a successful five-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, where the Algerian won almost everything there is to win in European football.

Capping his City career off in style with their recent treble success, the former Leicester City man is likely to leave a gap in Pep Guardiola's squad, despite his reduced game time last season.

That's exactly why, according to The Athletic, City are currently scouring the market for suitable replacements, but have not yet had much success.

Olise is viewed as a genuine candidate to be signed this summer, the report claims, but City are said to be having reservations over Crystal Palace's rumoured asking price.

It's suggested the south London outfit will demand a fee in the region of £50 million for Olise's services - something City are unlikely to entertain.

Additionally, the uncertain futures of Bernardo Silva and Cole Palmer are also complicating matters for the City hierarchy, with plenty of squad-related questions still to be answered between now and the window shutting on September 1st.

However, despite the uncertainties, it is suggested Olise would be a prime candidate to replace Mahrez at City, if the Premier League champions push for a move this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Michael Olise and Manchester City?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones praised Olise's ability, while suggesting the young winger would be able to make the step-up to a club like City.

On the French under-21 international, Jones said: "One thing Man City want from this is someone with Premier League experience ideally.

"I don’t think you can really replace Mahrez per se but what you can do is find someone who aspires to get to that level and have a similar understanding of their usage in the squad.

"Olise is obviously a player who feels ready for lift-off at a big club in the not-so-distant future, but you can bet your bottom dollar Crystal Palace will do all they can to talk him around and try to stop that moment from coming right now."

Three alternative targets to Michael Olise Manchester City might be tempted by:

1) Bradley Barcola - Lyon

A product of the Lyon academy, Bradley Barcola is a talented forward capable of operating off either flank, with a keen eye for goal.

Boasting an impressive 17 G/A contributions off 35 outings across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit last season, Barcola is one of Europe's hottest prospects, with the attacker ranking in the top one per cent of players in his position for assists per 90 minutes, according to FBref.

It's no surprise that Barcola has been linked with an Etihad Stadium switch and according to a report by 90min, the 20-year-old is being considered as a Mahrez replacement.

The report suggests that Barcola has caught the eye of the City scouts, who began monitoring the attacker during the previous campaign.

Given his versatility in the final third, it's likely Guardiola would relish the chance to work with the French under-21 international, even if his talent is a little raw right now.

2) Jeremy Doku - Stade Rennes

From one starlet to another, Jeremy Doku snatched headlines at Euro 2020 after bursting on the scene following a string of impressive showings for a relatively poor Belgium side.

According to OptaJoe, Doku became the first teenager to complete eight dribbles in a single match at either the European Championships or World Cup during Belgium's quarter-final defeat against eventual winners Italy.

While his progression has been stunted somewhat in the years since, it's claimed Guardiola could be the man to revive the promising forward's career, with Fabrizio Romano revealing Doku is on City's list of Mahrez replacements.

Romano told his 17.5 million Twitter followers on Tuesday that Doku was considered a priority target for City, should the Manchester-based outfit decide to test the market.

Rennes president Nicolas Holveck was recently quoted as saying an offer of €100 million (£85 million) might be enough for the French side to 'consider' selling, suggesting any move for Doku will likely come at a hefty price.

What's more, City could have Premier League competition for Doku, as according to a report by Tuttomercartoweb, Aston Villa have already seen a bid rejected for the wide man, with an improved offer expected to be submitted to Rennes in the coming days.

3) Gabri Veiga - Celta Vigo

Perhaps the most attainable player on City's radar would be Gabri Veiga, who is currently under intense transfer speculation, with rumours of a move away from Celta Vigo beginning to pick up.

It was reported by The Guardian back in June that City had joined the race, along with Chelsea and Liverpool, for the talented 21-year-old's signature, as Celta Vigo consider cashing in this summer.

A release clause in the region of £34 million, according to the report, would allow City to swoop in and complete a deal quickly, while avoiding any tedious back-and-forth negotiations.

Often deployed as a midfielder for Celta Vigo, Veiga would have the ability to transition into a wide player, following a period of coaching under Guardiola.

The Spaniard ranks inside the top one per cent of attackers for non-penalty goals scored each match, demonstrating his sharp finishing ability in front of goal (FBref).

What's more, the Galician-born gem also averages over two shots per game, indicating he'd be able to plug the gap in attack left behind by the departed Mahrez.

Given his relatively low price tag, it wouldn't be surprising to see the City board green-light a move for Veiga before the transfer window shuts on September 1st.