Highlights Turkey will advance to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after beating Austria 2-1.

A brace from Merih Demiral sent them on their way.

Austria's Michael Gregoritsch pulled one back for his side, but it proved to be nothing but a consolation.

Turkey have made history as they have beaten Austria to progress to the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time since 2008. A brace from Merih Demiral saw his nation book their place in the next round, despite a strike from Michael Gregoritsch making things a little tense for the final half hour of the game.

Turkey wasted no time getting their noses in front, with Demiral taking advantage of a mishap at the back for Austria to fire the ball in just 57 seconds into the game. They remained in control throughout the first half and kept Austria at bay for the most part.

The start of the second half seemed to promise something different as Austria came out the much stronger of the two teams, but it was Turkey who were the more clinical again as shortly before the hour-mark, Demiral popped up again, heading home a corner from Arda Guler to double his own tally and his nation's lead. Next up, it was Austria's side to take advantage of a set piece as a corner found Gregoritsch at the back post and he fired the ball into the roof of the net to pull one back for his country.

That sparked a sustained period of pressure from Austria as they searched for an equaliser to force extra time, but Turkey held on to secure the historic victory and progress to the quarter-finals of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.

Austria Player Ratings

GK - Patrick Pentz - 5/10

Will be very disappointed to concede so early in the contest, but will have himself to blame after he palmed the ball into the path of Demiral who smashed it past him in just 57 seconds. Then conceded from another corner to the same man in the second half.

RB - Stefan Posch - 7/10

Getting forward, Posch looked very impressive and managed to assist Gregoritsch with Austria's only goal of the game. Also did a fine job defensively and kept Yildiz quiet throughout.

CB - Kevin Danso - 5/10

Disappointing day for the centre-back who could have done a lot better dealing with Turkey aerially for both of their goals.

CB - Philipp Lienhart - 5/10

Struggled to keep up with Turkey and was likely fortunate to have not been shown a second yellow card in the second half. Was mercifully substituted just before the 65th minute.

LB - Philipp Mwene - 5/10

It wasn't the best of nights for Mwene who struggled to handle Turkey's front line. He was dragged off at half-time with Ragnick looking for ways to turn things around.

CM - Nicolas Seiwald - 5/10

Didn't have much say at all in the middle of the park. Felt like a passenger at times throughout the match and will have wanted to give his team more.

CM - Marcel Sabitzer - 5/10

It was an uncharacteristically poor evening for the Borussia Dortmund star. He failed to ever really gain control of things in the middle.

RW - Konrad Laimer - 6/10

After an absent first half, the winger came into the game in the second 45 and showed what he was capable of, with some very promising runs that ultimately didn't lead to much.

AM - Christoph Baumgartner - 7/10

It was a lively showing from the attacking midfielder. In an otherwise uninspired first half from his team, he shone as the only player who looked capable of creating something.

LW - Romano Schmid - 5/10

Will have wanted to contribute more for his country, but struggled to make an impact and was replaced at half time.

ST - Marko Arnautovic - 5/10

It was a disappointing showing for the forward who didn't ever really look like scoring for his country.

Sub - Alexander Prass - 5/10

Came on at half time, but didn't have quite the impact his fellow sub did. Just didn't really force himself into the equation at any point and could have offered more.

Sub - Michael Gregoritsch - 8/10

Came off the bench at halftime to give his side something else, and immediately showed the type of energy he could bring. Eventually got on the scoresheet after he latched onto the end of a corner and fired the ball into the roof of the net to half his team's deficit.

Sub - Maximilian Wober - 6/10

Came on in the second half and played a key role in his side's ruthless pursuit of an equaliser, but couldn't quite create anything.

Sub - Florian Grillitsch - 7/10

It was a spirited performance off the bench for Grillitsch who gave everything to help find his side an equaliser, but couldn't quite get it done.

Turkey Player Ratings

GK - Mert Gunok - 7/10

Dealt with any ball that came his way comfortably. Denied Arnautovic from close range with a fantastic save to keep his side in front and then pulled off a mesmerising save from near point-blank range in the final minute to send his side through.

RWB- Mert Muldur - 6/10

Looked very encouraging bursting down the right-hand side. Delivery could have been a little better, though.

CB - Kaan Ayhan - 6/10

The captain wasn't asked to do too much for the majority of the contest, but when he was called upon, he more often than not answered with no issues at all.

CB - Abdulkerim Bardakci - 6/10

Stood up well to the sustained periods of Austria pressure in the second half. Should have done better with the corner that eventually led to Austria's goal, though.

CB - Merih Demiral - 8/10

Got off to the perfect start when he capitalised on an Austrian mix-up at the back to give his side the lead in the 57th second. The centre-back then doubled his tally shortly before the hour-mark when he powered home a header from a corner to essentially seal his country's place in the Euro 2024 quarter-final.

LWB - Ferdi Kadioglu - 7/10

Very impressive showing from the left-back who was a nightmare for the Austrian forwards down that flank.

CM - Ismail Yuksek - 6/10

Did a solid job keeping things contained in the middle of the park throughout the first half, but was replaced fairly early in the second.

CM - Orkun Kokcu - 6/10

Did a solid, if not fantastic job in midfield, but rarely put a foot wrong which was enough to help see his side through.

RW - Baris Yilmaz - 6/10

Showed moments of brilliance, but they were few and far between for Yilmaz. Didn't offer enough throughout the match.

ST - Arda Guler - 8/10

It was another promising performance from the exciting Real Madrid youngster. Looked every bit the superstar as he caused Austria issues going forwards. Played a wonderful ball into the Austria area from a corner to assist Demiral for Turkey's second goal.

LW - Kenan Yildiz - 5/10

Very uninspiring performance from Yildiz. Couldn't get the better of Posch down that flank and was kept quiet as a result.

Sub - Salih Ozcan - 6/10

Came on immediately before Turkey's second goal of the evening, but individually, he didn't really have too much say in the final 30 minutes of the contest.

Sub - Okay Yokuslu - 6/10

Having come on just before the 80th minute, he didn't really have chance to do much wrong or right if truth be told.

Sub - Kerem Akturkoglu - 6/10

Having come on just before the 80th minute, he didn't really have chance to do much wrong or right if truth be told.

Sub - Irfan Kahveci - N/A

Came on with less than 10 minutes remaining and didn't get much opportunity to make an impact.

Man of the Match

Merih Demiral

While his defensive work was fine, it was Merih Demiral's incredible efforts in front of goal that bagged him Man of the Match. The centre-back got his side off to the perfect start when he scored less than a minute into the game, but he wasn't quite finished there. In the second half, he got on the end of a Guler corner and fired a powerful header home to double his team's lead.

He isn't known for his exploits in front of goal, but he certainly shone there against Austria and is largely responsible for his team making it to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals.