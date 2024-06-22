Highlights Portugal took a two-goal lead over Turkey with an incredible mix-up, leaving the Turkish team in shock.

Roberto Martinez's side continued to put pressure on after Bernardo Silva's goal, adding a second goal and aiming for the top spot in Group F.

The own goal by Turkey's Akaydin and Bayindir rattled the team, as superstar Arda Guler warmed up after the comedic blunder.

Portugal took a two-goal lead in their Euro 2024 group stage outing against Turkey in incredible fashion after a mix-up between Samet Akaydin and Altay Bayindir. The pressure from Roberto Martinez’s side failed to wilt after scoring their first in the 21st minute, and they notched their second of the affair after being gifted by the aforementioned Turkish duo.

Against a European powerhouse the size and stature of Portugal, especially in such a group-defining encounter, you need luck - but, in this case, Vincenzo Montella and his men have been granted anything but. One of the tournament's best wonderkids, Arda Guler, started the intense match-up on the bench but was seen warming up shortly after Turkey conceding their second in such comedic fashion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In this summer's rendition of the European Championships, there have already been six own goals. The tournament-record 11 own-goals was set three years ago in 2021.

Turkey Concede Own Goal vs Portugal in Comedic Fashion

Doubled Portugal's lead in Group F match-up

After taking an emphatic lead courtesy of Manchester City man Bernardo Silva, Roberto Martinez’s men were keen to add more goals to their name in a bid to stake a claim as Group F’s table toppers after Georgia and the Czech Republic’s earlier 1-1 draw.

Joao Cancelo marauded forward through the middle of the park but the defender’s pass to the talismanic Cristiano Ronaldo failed to come off. Akaydin blindly played the ball back to Bayindir, who was seemingly coming off his line to sweep the ball.

The Manchester United back-up glovesman was found acres off his line and, despite attempts from him and one of his colleagues, Zeki Celik, to desperately clean their lines to prevent further misery in Dortmund, the ball trickled into the back of the net, thus taking the stuffing out of Turkey.

With the chance seemingly wasted by Cancelo, his compatriot Ronaldo could be seen cutting a frustrated figure in the middle of the park once their attack came to an end, but what the former Real Madrid man didn't see was one of the most calamitous own goals you'll see.

From one case of miscommunication to another, Bayindir and Akaydin will be hoping not to see their blunder again, given that it set their opponents up perfectly for the second half, two goals to the good.

Turkey and Portugal's Euro 2024 Campaigns

Both won their respective competition curtain-raiser

While many fans and pundits alike have labelled Martinez's men, who won the tournament eight years ago after beating the French in the final, as the tournament's underdogs, that is very much not the case. Heading into Euro 2024, they were in fine form and, hence, earmarked as one of the favourites alongside England and France.

Kicking off their campaign in emphatic fashion, the one-time winners of the European Championships had youngster Chico Conceicao to thank for his 92nd-minute winner, which saw them overcome a stubborn Czech outfit. Turkey were also victorious in their Euro 2024 curtain-raiser, beating Georgia 3-1, with Guler's strike emerging as an early contender for goal of the tournament.

In the final group stage fixtures, Portugal will lock horns with bottom-placed Georgia on 26 June, while Turkey have the small matter of the Czech Republic, who still have every chance of finishing second and securing automatic passage to the knockout rounds, to face in Hamburg on the same day.