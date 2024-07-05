Highlights Turkey face the Netherlands in the EURO 2024 quarter-finals, with Turkey having key players both suspended and returning from bans.

Ismail Yuksek and Orkun Kokcu are suspended for the Turks, while Hakan Calhanoglu and Samet Akaydin return.

Both teams are expected to field strong lineups, with the Netherlands favored to win due to their possession dominance and star players like Cody Gakpo.

The knockout stages of EURO 2024 are well underway, as the remaining eight teams make their way into the quarter-finals with the opportunity to truly carve out their potential path to success.

One of the more interesting matchups thrown onto our screens is Turkey vs Netherlands, after the former held on tight to make their way past a tough Austria side, thanks to heroics from goalscoring defender Merih Demiral and a wonder-save by Mert Gunok, and the latter comfortably making their way past Romania, with a starring performance from Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo the must-see event of the fixture.

Netherlands are heading into the fixture as favourites, but if Turkey's last performance, packed with grit and pure willingness in defence, the final destination of quarter-final progression may be harder to call than first thought. Here, GIVEMESPORT provide an update on the lay of the land for both teams ahead of the game, including our predicted lineups and information on injuries and suspensions.

Turkey

Injuries and suspensions

The quarter-final stage is the final point wherein you can be suspended by way of multi-match yellow card accumulation. UEFA wipes the slate clean of booking-based suspensions after the quarter-final has concluded, and a red card means a single match ban (which can be upgraded for severe offenses), meaning the only way you can miss the final, should a team get that far, would be to get sent off in the semi-final.

That being said, reaching sthe final may be made more difficult for Turkey as two of their players are set to miss the game through the aforementioned accumulation of yellow cards. Central midfield duo Ismail Yuksek and Orkun Kokcu were both handed their second separate-match yellow cards of the tournament in their win against Austria, and as a result will be suspended for the game. Testament perhaps to the battling nature in which Turkey fought their way to progression, but a kick in the side to lose the core of the team that started the game.

This will likely mean Salih Ozcan and Kaan Ayhan will be called into starting action in their place. Turkey will, however, be boosted by the returns of star playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Samet Akaydin, who had missed the round of 16 win over Austria with yellow-card suspensions, following a mental game against Czechia in which 11 Turkey players were booked, including substitute goalkeeper Ugurcan Cekir, and two Czech players were sent off, but will now return to the fold.

Predicted starting XI

With the return from suspension for Calhanoglu, he will likely return to the number 10 position where he left off after his booking against Czechia. As he comes in, two more will have to depart in the aforementioned Kokcu and Yuksek in central midfield, so the likelihood will be we see Salih Ozcan step in place.

There is an argument to be had about whether Turkey will go for the more forward-thinking option of Irfan Can Kahveci to replace the other gap in midfield, but with the Netherlands expected to dominate possession, we feel they may opt for the defensive presence of right-back-by-trade Kaan Ayhan, who has been deployed in central midfield on a few occasions at EURO 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Turkey will revert back to their four-back formation that we saw them start the tournament with, since overcoming Czechia and Austria with a three/five-back style, but with the four statistically withholding more possession and holding the better structure, we feel they may turn back to it for this one in a bid to combat the Netherlands likely suffocating possession.

The Netherlands

Injuries and suspensions

Going into the game, the Netherlands should have no concerns over injury nor suspensions, with Donyell Malen, Jerdy Schouten, Joey Veerman and Denzel Dumfries all sat on a yellow card apiece. If they are to be booked against Turkey, as mentioned, it will not lead to a suspension if they progress to the semi-final as all yellow cards will be wiped clean by UEFA.

Ronald Koeman will have a full quota of players to choose from. There were initial concerns over Malen after his withdrawal against Austria on match-day three, but he came back off the bench with a bang against Romania, finding the net twice to alleviate any concerns over his fitness.

There may be one or two alterations to the side for the sake of match fitness. With the Netherlands the likely favourites going into the game, they may feel they can surpass the test of Turkey with changes made to their side, preserving their stars for a potential semi-final clash with either Switzerland or England.

Predicted lineup

Whilst their may be the slight potential of change for Koeman and his eventual starting team, to account for sharpness and fitness going into a potential semi-final, we think it will be more likely to see a relatively unchanged side.

Donyell Malen will be set to start after his impressive performance off the bench against Romania, where he scored twice, to replace Steven Bergwijn, who started in that particular contest. Denzel Dumfries, though he has averaged the most fouls in the team and has earned himself one yellow card, will not need to take a back seat either as any subsequent yellow against Turkey will be wiped, should the Netherlands progress beyond them.

The imperious backline consisting of Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Stefan de Vrij and Nathan Ake is set to stay in place, as will the lively attack featuring Gakpo and Memphis Depay.