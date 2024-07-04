Highlights Turkey face the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, with Netherlands favored to win.

Both teams have impressive attacking players, with Arda Guler and Cody Gakpo leading their respective squads.

Turkey's counter-attacking style and Netherlands' free-flowing football could offer entertainment in Berlin.

As the dust settles on a round of 16 stage at EURO 2024 full of twists, turns and performances of both the good and the bad, attention across Europe now starts to turn toward the quarter-final stage of the competition. As another eight teams bow out and eight remain in place, the final may feel in touching distance for the combatants who still remain, but two obstacles apiece lie in wait on their potential path to Berlin.

One of those four quarter-final clashes is Turkey versus the Netherlands, with the former just about holding off Austria in a shock 2-1 win, with a big thanks to Mert Gunok's jaw-dropping 94th minute save. The Dutch, on the other hand, comfortably demolishing Romania 3-0, bringing an end to their entertaining Euro's campaign following a masterclass by Liverpool man Cody Gakpo. With all eyes cast and the pressure becoming tighter than ever as the allure of success beckons, here's all you need to know for the match up in Berlin.

Turkey versus Netherlands match information Where Olympiastadion When 6/7/24 Location Berlin, Germany Time 20:00 GMT TV ITV (UK)

Turkey vs Netherlands Stats and Info

Netherlands gaining in momentum as Turkey make history

The goals are expected to flow in this contest, as the Netherlands have been rampant in front of goal, particularly in their last outing against Romania, and Turkey are yet to pick up a clean sheet during their first four games of the tournament.

Grouped in with Austria, Portugal and Czechia, it was anybody's guess as to who would make it through into the knockout stages alongside Portugal, who also progressed to the quarter-final after a slim penalty victory over Slovenia. But Turkey who finished in second place in Group F, following impressive wins over both Georgia and Czechia.

The unique aspect that Turkey will carry into this game is their apparent proficiency in soaking up pressure and hitting teams unexpectedly. Against Austria and Czechia, they had less shots on target than both teams but still came out on top as 2-1 victors in both fixtures.

This sort of grit and attitude will be important as they square off against the Netherlands, who have been impressive so far at EURO 2024, having won all but one game, a 0-0 draw with pre-tournament favourites France, wherein a potential winner from Xavi Simons was controversially ruled out.

The two styles will blend interestingly with one another going into the match; Netherlands like to play free-flowing, shot heavy football with excellent craftmanship on display from the likes of Simons and Gakpo, and Turkey like to hit their targets with precise set-pieces and counter-attacking opportunities, the same style that presented Merih Demiral with a brace in their win over Austria to progress. Demiral also completed a whopping 24 defensive actions alone in that encounter, showing Turkey's determination under stiff opposition.

Both teams go into the game with some starring attacking players, with Real Madrid prodigy Arda Guler the pick of the bunch for Turkey, and Liverpool forward Gakpo the joint-leading goalmaker at the competition so far. Whilst the Netherlands may be the favourites ahead of kick-off, Turkey have shown their potential in digging deep and springing surprises, so the team to progress will be tougher to call than first thought.

Turkey vs Netherlands betting picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

Match result

As mentioned, calling the result of the game could be a tougher task than initially thought.

Whilst Turkey have been excellent at picking out goals and attacking with impressive freedom, and capitalising through the impressive attacking force posed by Guler and company, the Netherlands are not a team who present those chances often, having given the ball away fewer times than all but one in the Euros so far. We expect Turkey to put up more than a fair fight, but we can't see their story having a happy ending come Saturday.

Prediction: Netherlands to win in 90 mins (4/7)

Over/Under

With the Netherlands expected to dominate the statistical scoring sheets, there should be good profit when turning toward the over/under market for this game.

Player bets

There have been some high-scoring statisticians across both teams squads at EURO 2024, leaving these prices tempting.

All betting information courtesty of bet365, and correct as of 03.07.24