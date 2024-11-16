Key Takeaways Turkey and Wales played out a goalless draw in their Nations League fixture.

The hosts could have won the game late on but Kerem Akturkoglu missed a penalty in the dying moments.

Craig Bellamy's side are now unbeaten in their last five matches.

Turkey missed a last minute Kerem Akturkoglu penalty to draw 0-0 with Wales in the Nations League. But despite the miss, they remain top of their group, with Craig Bellamy's side still two points behind them.

The home fans made themselves heard in the opening minutes to give Wales an idea of what they were due to face throughout the contest. Brennan Johnson went into the book after only nine minutes for a late tackle, putting Wales in a precarious position, given the need for the winger to track back and help his side for the duration of the game.

Karl Darlow was on hand to make an excellent save on the half hour mark, when he raced off of his line quickly to deny Yunus Akgun. By this time, Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu had really got hold of the game, dictating play for the home side. Yet for all Turkey's domination, it was Wales who came closest to opening the scoring, with Harry Wilson taking the ball out of his feet and hitting the post from 20 yards just before the break.

Wales would have no doubt been buoyed by Calhanoglu being replaced at half-time. Given his first-half performance, it would be assumed the change was due to injury. As the second-half began, Turkey simply didn't have as much control of the game in central midfield.

Enes Unal missed a great chance for Turkey only moments after coming on. Then, in the last minute of normal time, Williams was adjudged to have fouled Enes Unal in the box, but Akturkoglu missed the target from 12 yards. That ensured that Wales made it five games without defeat under Bellamy.

Turkey v Wales Statistics Turkey Statistic Wales 63% Possession 37% 23 Shots 4 3 Shots on target 1 9 Corners 2 1 Saves 3 1 Yellow cards 2

Match Highlights

To follow...

Turkey Player Ratings

Mert Gunok - 6/10

Pretty much a spectator in the first half, with Wales struggling to fashion a shot on goal. That changed in the second-half, as he needed to communicate well with his defence.

Eren Elmali - 6/10

Much like the entire Turkish back line, he wasn't tested sufficiently enough.

Abdulkerim Bardakcı - 6/10

With Wales relying on sporadic counter-attack, the Galatasaray defender was not tested particularly, although he remained alert.

Merih Demiral - 6/10

The Al-Ahli centre-back looked comfortable in the first half, but the second half was a different affair as he was put under more pressure.

Mert Muldur - 6/10

Tried to progress up the field in the early stages of the game, but had to play in a more conservative fashion as Wales got back into the game.

Hakan Calhanoglu - 7/10

Always looked composed on the ball as he looked to receive deep in his own half to begin Turkey's attacks. Was certainly Turkey's main man, yet the captain was substituted at half-time.

Orkun Kokcu - 7/10

Looked very capable trying to run things in the Turkey midfield and was a real threat to Wales throughout.

Kerem Akturkoglu - 5/10

Grew into the game slowly, demonstrating his ability and intelligence. But he missed a penalty late on to win the game.

Arda Guler - 7/10

The young Real Madrid steed looked more than comfortable trying to make things happen for the Turks.

Yunus Akgun - 5/10

Decided against shooting after Wales gave the ball away in their own penalty area carelessly and his confidence seemed hampered by that from there on in. He then missed a great chance before half-time.

Baris Alper Yilmaz - 5/10

He looked a frustrated figure at times on the flank as he tried to get on the end of things in the final third.

SUB - Ismail Yuksek - 6/10

The Fenerbahce man came on at the break to replace Calhanoglu. Was solid, but unremarkable.

SUB - Enes Unal - 6/10

The Bournemouth man was brought into the action for Yilmaz with 25 minutes left to play, and missed a great chance within minutes of coming on.

SUB - Kaan Ayhan - N/A

Brought on very late, so difficult to award a rating.

SUB - Zeki Celik - 5/10

Came on with 15 minutes to go without making an impact.

Wales Player Ratings

Karl Darlow - 7/10

Looked very assured with his communication and handling, giving his defence plenty of confidence, making some key saves in the process.

Connor Roberts - 7/10

Needed to be focused and composed as Turkey took the game to Wales.

Joe Rodon - 8/10

On hand to make a succession of key blocks in the Welsh back-line and showed bravery and maturity. After having to wear a head bandage after a clash of heads with Harris, his performance improved further.

Ben Davies - 6/10

Used all his experience to marshall the back line and galvanise his colleagues.

Neco Williams - 7/10

Put in a very composed and disciplined performance for Wales.

Josh Sheehan - 6/10

Worked hard throughout to give Wales a foothold into the game.

Jordan James - 6/10

Gave a good account of himself given how little football he has played in France for Rennes this season.

Sorba Thomas - 6/10

Worked hard to find space wide on the right, where he probed and maneuvered away from opponents to get crosses into the box.

Brennan Johnson - 5/10

A little careless getting booked so early in the first half, but he did make himself available on the rare occasions Wales got forward.

Harry Wilson - 7/10

Very unfortunate to see his 20 yard strike hit the base of the post as he looked to take his club scoring form into his play with the national side.

Mark Harris - 6/10

Took an almighty wallop in the first-half after a clash of heads with Rodon, but played on gamely.

SUB - Daniel James - 6/10

Came on at half-time to give Wales further pace going forward.

SUB - Liam Cullen - 5/10

Thrown on late to give Wales fresh legs.

SUB - Lewis Koumas - N/A

Not enough time to make an impact.

SUB - David Brooks - 6/10

Came on with just over 15 minutes to go and was involved in many of the good things Wales tried to do.

Man of the Match

Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon, much like the entire Welsh backline, faced an ominous prospect of facing Turkey, but as the game progressed, he particularly, grew into the game, making a succession of great blocks. Shortly before half-time he was involved in a nasty clash of heads with Mark Harris, which required Rodon to wear a head bandage.

If anything, Rodon played better with the newly fitted headgear, as Wales grew into the game in the second-half. What would have pleased Wales manager Craig Bellamy, is how well Rodon and Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow played together as a unit in what on paper was a difficult fixture.