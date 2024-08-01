Highlights Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec's unique style wins silver medal, as well as the hearts of many, at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Dikec's casual approach intrigued spectators and showcased a different way to compete, with the typical shooting gear being nonexistent on the 51-year-old.

Dikec's background in sports and fluency in English add to his charm and viral sensation status.

The Olympics are renowned for being the world's foremost sports competition, uniting athletes from every corner of the globe to compete in a wide range of events. Every four years, they are celebrated for their spirit of international unity and sportsmanship, where competitors' ultimate aim is to achieve that all-important gold medal.

At the Paris 2024 Games, it's also helped lesser-watched sports to gain more recognition, while teaching spectators about the curiosity of different cultures and amazing individuals. This is nowhere better illustrated than in the shooting after social media exploded over a photo of Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec during the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event.

At 51 years old, Dikec and his partner, Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, secured silver, but it was Dikec’s unique approach that captured widespread attention, with the image showing Dikec competing in an unusually relaxed manner.

Turkish Shooter is Olympics' New Viral Sensation

Not all heroes wear capes

Unlike most Olympic shooters, who use ear protection and specialized glasses to block vision in one eye and reduce glare, Dikec’s casual style stood out, and it adds to a long-running theme of this year's thirst for knowledge in several areas of this summer's showpiece sporting event.

While questions have already been raised about why the diving pool has water sprayed on it during performances, or why there's no Team GB football team, Dikec's unique style, which sees him use prescription glasses instead of the specialised ones his rivals wear, has increased the intrigue around who he is and what his background is.

According to The Economic Times, he studied at Gazi University School of Physical Training and Education in Ankara and later earned a Master’s in Coaching from Selcuk University in Konya. Dikec is also fluent in both English and Turkish, and he has competed in the Olympics five times, representing Turkey in 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024.

At the World Championships, he became a double world champion in 2014, winning in both the 25m standard pistol and the 25m center fire pistol events. Additionally, Dikec earned a silver medal in the 10m air pistol. In the European Championships, he has claimed seven titles, including a win in the air pistol trio event in 2024 in Gyor.

In the same report, the 51-year-old is reported to enjoy dancing in his free time, which would suggest the writing was already on the wall for him to become a viral sensation, with a future career in TikTok not out of sight just yet.

Reaction on Social Media

Dikec becomes unexpected star of the games

Not only will Yusuf Dikec go home with a silver medal around his neck following Paris 2024, but he will surely be given a heroes welcome as he's quickly become one of the most-loved athletes competing this summer. One user wrote on Twitter: "I love how everyone uses specialised lenses for shooting to avoid blur and increase precision. But then Turkey sends out a guy who looks like he just picked up the gun for fun and wins silver."

“This is what you call aura," another penned. "Looking like he just came out of the crowd and gave it a go … he just casually took home silver at the Olympics."

"Dude looks like he just decided to join the Olympics when he woke up this morning," joked a third. While a fourth added: "He came in with both eyes open and one of his hand in his pocket."

Another fan tweeted: “Turkey sent a 51-year-old dude with no specialized lenses, eye cover, or ear protection, and secured the silver medal," which encouraged billionaire Elon Musk to respond with a simple “Nice.”