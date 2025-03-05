Dana White and Turki Alalshikh have officially joined forces.

GIVEMESPORT reporter Alan Dawson reported on rumors of an alliance between the two combat sports power-brokers for months, with speculation rampant that the UFC boss and boxing financier were coming together to create a league that would, in some ways, mirror the UFC.

Per The Ring, which Alalshikh owns, White and Alalshikh's promotion intends to develop talent "from around the world" through, what the magazine calls, "athlete combines and academies." All boxers signed to the promotion will have free access to any UFC Performance Institute, regardless of whether it's the Las Vegas headquarters, or the PIs in Mexico City and Shanghai. TKO Group, the organization which owns UFC as well as WWE, will handle "production, media, and promotional expertise."

Through The Ring, First Take, and Pat McAfee, White and Alalshikh have embarked on a swift media tour to add further details on their new venture. Keep scrolling for what they had to say.

Turki Alalshikh & Dana White's Boxing Promotion Explained

It appears the partnership could be well-poised to change the landscape of the sport forever