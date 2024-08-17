His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has made it clear that he wants to make Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua next, even if 'The Gypsy King' loses the rematch to Oleksandr Usyk.

An all-British boxing showdown between the two heavyweight giants would go down as one of the biggest fights in the history of the sport, with fans craving to see the pair go head-to-head.

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis in 1999 when he defeated Fury back in May.

The 37-year-old secured a tight split decision win on the judges' scorecards after an epic battle at Kingdom Arena. The official score totals read 115-112 Usyk, 114-113 Fury & 114-113 Usyk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oleksandr Usyk is just the 25th man in history to reign as undisputed heavyweight champion - and the first fighter to ever do it in the four-belt era.

Alalshikh confirmed that the rematch between Usyk and Fury is being planned for the 21st of December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If 'The Gypsy King' can exact his revenge and Joshua gets through Daniel Dubois on the 21st of September, His Excellency vows to make Fury vs Joshua next.

Related Anthony Joshua Predicts Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 Anthony Joshua has predicted the highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Fury vs Joshua Could Happen Even if 'The Gyspy King' Loses Usyk Rematch

It's the fight every fan wants to see

Speaking to Charlie Parsons via an X Space, His Excellency said: "Joshua if he wins, he will wait for the result of Tyson and Usyk, this is the big fight and everyone will wait for it.

"If Tyson wins then that means we must see Joshua vs Tyson. One of the biggest fights in boxing, all the people want to see it."

However, what wasn't as clear was what would happen if one of them failed to win their respective fights. Clarifying Saudi Arabia's stance on the fight if that scenario were to play out: "I will tell you the clear answers," His Excellency added.

"Even if they lost before it doesn't mean everyone doesn't want to see it. First of all if Usyk wins then he deserves to choose a big fight and this will be his right, right? "If he chooses Joshua and Joshua accepts then we want to do this fight but still at the same time we want to see Tyson vs Joshua. "Let's see what Tyson will do on this night and whether he will give us on December 21 a great fight then for sure we want to see him against Joshua. This would be huge for the fans and for boxing."

Eddie Hearn's Plans For Heavyweight Division

AJ vs Dubois, Usyk vs Fury 2, Winner vs Winner

While His Excellency has had his say on the matter, it would appear that plans have been laid out for the heavyweight division by promoter Eddie Hearn. The plans are laid out in a semi-final and final fashion with three fights taking place in the next year for those involved.

Hearn's proposed plans involve Joshua, Dubois, Usyk and Fury, with the first two fighting each other before the latter two share the ring once again in their rematch. Once both of those fights are in the books, he then wants to see the winners go head-to-head at the start of next year.

The boxing promoter will be hoping that this bracket creates an all-British colossal fight between Joshua and Fury that has been in the works for many years now.

Eddie Hearn's plan for heavyweight division Fight Titles Date Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois IBF 21st of September Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 WBA, WBC, WBO 21st of December Winner vs Winner WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO April/May 2025