Boxing's most powerful figure, Turki Alalshikh, who is the chair of the General Entertainment Authority and responsible for booking some of the sport's biggest bouts, has proposed a bout which could become the 2025 version of Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul from Friday, the 15th of November.

In that fight, Tyson started the fight in hard and fast fashion but faded considerably, even as early as round two. There were two rounds in the eight-round contest in which he failed to land a single punch, according to Compubox data sent to GIVEMESPORT, and few people who watched the main event — whether at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, or at home on Netflix — left feeling satisfied.

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's pro records (as of 12/12/24) Mike Tyson Jake Paul Fights 59 12 Wins 50 11 Losses 7 1 No Contests 2 0

Regardless, the broadcaster, Netflix, regarded the entire show to be an astounding success thanks to a worldwide audience capture of approximately 108 million people. As such, there is natural speculation as to which fight could be the next to transcend the sport and captivate the mainstream, just like Tyson vs Paul did.

Turki Alalshikh Thinks he Has The Next Tyson vs Paul

Boxing financier suggests Wladimir Klitschko should return to the ring

For Alalshikh, one of the fighters could be the winner of the upcoming world heavyweight championship bout between defending unified champion Oleksandr Uysk, who is the clear No.1 in the division, against Tyson Fury, whom he already beat earlier in the year. They contest a rematch on Saturday, the 21st of December, in Saudi Arabia.

Whoever wins the rematch could end up defending the titles against Wladimir Klitschko, who is 48 years old and has not fought since 2017, per Alalshikh.

Speaking publicly at the WBC convention in Hamburg, Germany, earlier this week, Alalshikh addressed Klitschko.

"Let's see what happens with Tyson and Usyk, with Dubois and Parker, and I ask the WBC, IBF, WBA, and WBO to give you a chance to chase that dream again."

The dream that Alalshikh is referencing is one which Klitschko has told GIVEMESPORT before — that, if he were to ever return to the sport, he'd only do so to attempt one thing: to beat George Foreman's record as the oldest fighter to win the heavyweight championship. Foreman won the title aged 45. Should Klitschko return, and win, in 2025 then he'd do so as a probable 49-year-old as his birthday is the 25th of March.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, & Wladimir Klitschko's pro records (as of 12/12/24) Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury Wladimir Klitschko Fights 22 36 69 Wins 22 34 64 Losses 0 1 5 Draws 0 1 0

The theme of a returning great in boxing's modern era is certainly in vogue right now, as together with Tyson and Klitschko, there is also the case of Manny Pacquiao who, though active on the exhibition circuit, has teased an outright return to professional boxing aged 45. GIVEMESPORT understands there were substantial talks between Pacquiao's team and representatives of the welterweight boxing champ Mario Barrios, though he could be one of three opponents to fight Pacquiao in the next 12 months.