Tyson Fury was raging after losing for the second successive time to Oleksandr Usyk in their world heavyweight title rematch on Saturday night. 'The Gypsy King' believed he had done enough to get the nod on the judges' scorecards, but all three ringside officials disagreed.

Usyk retained his WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles, winning the bout 116-112 on every scorecard. Those numbers mean that the Ukrainian won by eight rounds to four. While some - including Anthony Joshua - had the fight a little closer - most agreed that Usyk deserved the verdict.

The man responsible for getting Usyk and Fury in the ring in the first place is Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh. By putting up vast sums of money to help break down financial barriers, Alalshikh has reinvigorated the sport and helped pave the way for some of the biggest fights imaginable.

The mastermind behind the Riyadh Season series of mammoth boxing events penned an extended social media post on Sunday evening. As he thanked fans around the world for their help in making the Usyk vs Fury 2 card such a success, he went on to reveal just how he had scored the main event of the evening.