Everyone's saying the same thing about a boxing card that the sport's financier Turki Alalshikh just announced Monday, the 2nd of December, in conjunction with Queensberry Promotions, and Top Rank.

The event, which takes place on the 22nd of February in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, features the wildly-anticipated rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light heavyweight world championship in boxing, together with a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker, and Shakur Stevenson against Floyd 'Kid Austin' Schofield for the WBC lightweight championship.

There are seven confirmed fights in total, which Alalshikh unveiled on X to his 7.1 million followers on that platform — and everyone, from fans, to media, are seemingly all saying the same thing … that this could be the most stacked fight card in the modern era.

Check it out:

Turki Alalshikh Confirms Loaded Fight Card For February, 2025

Each of the seven fights at the event are strong enough to headline by themselves

Reporter Dan Rafael posted proposed fights for this card last week to his Fight Freaks Unite newsletter. Most were confirmed Monday by Alalshikh. However, rather than box feared puncher Jaron Ennis, Vergil Ortiz instead faces his super welterweight rival Israil Madrimov. There is a must-see fight between Golden Boy Promotions prospect Floyd Schofield, and perpetual spoiler Shakur Stevenson. Additionally, there is a light heavyweight scrap between British fighters Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith.

Confirmed fight card for 22nd of February 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia IBF Heavyweight Championship Daniel Dubois (c) vs Joseph Parker Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship Artur Beterbiev (c) vs Dmitry Bivol WBC Lightweight Championship Shakur Stevenson (c) vs Floyd Schofield WBC Middleweight Championship Carlos Adames (c) vs Hamzah Sheeraz Interim WBC Super Welterweight Championship Vergil Ortiz (c) vs Israil Madrimov Heavyweight bout Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel Interim WBO Light Heavyweight Championship Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith

Though most fights appear to have been made in a smooth manner, there is drama to the super welterweight booking as Madrimov has a big bout booked for December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as he takes on Serhii Bohachuk. Interestingly, Bohachuk fought Ortiz in a Fight of the Year contender earlier in 2024, knocking the teak tough Texan down twice, en route to a narrow — and disputed — draw.

Bohachuk's promoter Tom Loeffler said on X, formerly Twitter: "Bad karma to post this."

"Bohachuk⁩ has over 90% KO ratio, knocked Vergil down twice. He is going for the KO against Madrimov Dec 21 so there is no more funny business with the judges."

